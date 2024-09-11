England captain Harry Kane is looking to Cristiano Ronaldo as a model of longevity in football. As Kane earned his 100th cap for England, he’s drawing inspiration from Ronaldo. The Portuguese, at 39 years old, recently scored his 900th career goal in a UEFA Nations League match against Croatia.

CR7 continues to shine on the international stage. He proved that age is just a number when it comes to top-level performance in soccer. The 31-year-old Kane is determined to follow a similar path. He wants to extend his career and maintain his form for as long as possible.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Benchmark for longevity

Kane has openly expressed his admiration for Ronaldo’s enduring excellence, stating that the Portuguese forward sets the standard. In fact, not only for his goalscoring ability but also for his longevity at the highest level of the sport. “Cristiano is the benchmark, not only being one of the best footballers ever to play but also the benchmark of how long you can play for at a higher level,” he said.

He acknowledges that there’s often a perception in soccer that players should start winding down once they hit their thirties. However, Ronaldo, along with other icons has defied that notion by continuing to perform at an elite level well into their mid-thirties and beyond. Kane noted, “There’s a perception that when you get to your thirties it’s time to start slowing down, playing fewer games and not playing at a high level. But the Ronaldos, the Messis, the Benzemas, and Lewandowskis have all upped their level as they got into their mid-thirties.”

It’s possible to keep playing at the highest level if a player takes care of themselves both physically and mentally. Ronaldo’s recent feats, such as his 900th career goal and his ongoing contributions to Portugal’s national team, are further proof. Kane, who is in excellent physical shape and remains motivated, sees this as evidence that he too can achieve similar longevity.

Kane’s determination to extend career

The Englishman has every intention of continuing to play for as long as his body allows. Thus, he’s keen on doing so for both club and country. He explained, “Cristiano is just showing that every week, every time he plays, every time he scores. From my point of view, that’s the aim. I want to play as long as possible for England, and I want to play as long as possible in football”.

The veteran striker transferred to Bayern last season after a long stint with Tottenham. As a result, he is determined to maintain his high standards despite the physical demands of modern soccer. Kane is aware that the calendar is becoming more packed. Ever-longer seasons and additional tournaments, like the 2025 Club World Cup, place increased pressure on players. Yet, he believes that players have to adapt to these demands. “There will be noise around me, like there was around Cristiano, and still is around Cristiano. But as long as you keep performing and keep doing what you know you can, that’s all you can do,” Kane emphasized.

Kane is already proud of the career longevity he has achieved. With 100 caps under his belt, he has become just the 10th England player to reach as many caps as possible for the Three Lions. Reaching this milestone is a significant achievement, and Kane sees it as a testament to his consistency and professionalism. He has also become the first England player to achieve 100 caps since Wayne Rooney in 2014.

The striker said, “To consistently play at a high level is really difficult, and that’s why I have so much respect for Ronaldo and Messi. To be able to do it for 15, 20 years is some mindset, some achievement.”

