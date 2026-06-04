Casemiro faces backlash in Brazil after harsh tackle on Endrick during training session

The Brazilian national team is currently putting in the work at the Columbia Park Training Facility in Morristown, New Jersey, fine-tuning its preparation ahead of its second pre-World Cup warm-up match against Egypt on June 7. The Seleção enter the fixture riding high after a convincing 6–2 victory over Panama at the Maracana.

However, the international camp has suddenly found itself at the heart of a intense national debate. Veteran midfielder Casemiro has come under fire from fans across Brazil following a particularly aggressive tackle on Endrick during a tactical scrimmage.

The incident, which was caught on camera by Canal Goat, quickly went viral upon being shared across various digital platforms. The footage sparked instant outrage among supporters, with many condemning the Manchester United midfielder for taking an unnecessary risk that could have easily resulted in a severe injury, potentially sidelining Endrick right before his major tournament debut.

The stakes could not be more different for the two players involved. This tournament marks the third career World Cup appearance for the 34-year-old Casemiro—who is set to enter free agency when his club contract expires on June 30—while the 19-year-old Madrid forward is gearing up for his very first taste of soccer’s biggest stage.

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Ancelotti unbothered by the intensity

Despite the digital storm brewing across social media, the reaction inside the Brazilian camp has been entirely relaxed. According to reports from Bolavip Brasil, manager Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff actively encourage this level of competitive intensity during practice sessions, believing it keeps the squad physically sharp and mentally locked in.

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Crucially, Endrick himself harbored no ill will after the challenge. Because no internal friction was generated between the teammates, the coaching staff is treating the incident purely as standard internet noise.

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