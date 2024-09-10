In the summer of 2023, Neymar was one of the top players linked with a move to MLS. At the time, Lionel Messi was thriving with Inter Miami, and it was no surprise that the league wanted to sign the equally popular star for LAFC. That did not happen, as Neymar signed with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on a two-year deal that earns the Brazilian over $160 million per season. In hindsight, though, missing out on Neymar was a blessing in disguise for Major League Soccer.

Neymar’s injury issues over the last year have limited his availability for Al-Hilal. In total, Neymar has played only five games with the Saudi Pro League side. Then, during the October international break in 2023, Neymar tore his ACL. That has kept him out of all action since then and is likely to continue to do so into 2025.

Mind you, Al-Hilal is still paying Neymar approximately $3.2 million per week. Had Major League Soccer been the one to lure Neymar after his PSG departure, the fervor and excitement surrounding his arrival would have disappeared with these injury issues. That is largely what has happened at Al-Hilal. The club has not posted Neymar on its social media accounts, largely because he is not around to spend time with the club.

Neymar in MLS would have failed to move the needle like Messi

Lionel Messi has been far from the most available player, much like Neymar. However, Major League Soccer and international competition have made Lionel Messi a mainstay in American soccer even with the Argentine on the sidelines. Like Neymar, Messi has dealt with nagging injuries. Most recently, an ankle injury from the Copa America Final has kept Messi out of the last 13 Inter Miami games dating back to the start of Copa America. Fortunately for MLS, the injury is one where his return is likely against Philadelphia Union on September 14. Setbacks and lack of communication may frustrate supporters, but the opportunity remains intact.

That is not the case with Neymar. The severity of his injury is keeping him out through 2025, and Al-Hilal is still paying these monster wages to Neymar. For the Saudi Pro League, with the backing of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, that is not a severe problem. It would be for Major League Soccer. MLS would have had to pour promotional money into marketing Neymar as the league’s latest star.

Moreover, MLS did not need Neymar to push its growth. When looking at the Saudi Pro League, many people still see it as Cristiano Ronaldo’s league. Neymar has taken a back seat to the Portuguese because of how popular he is. In all likelihood, that would have happened to Neymar in MLS with Messi. Although the two are longtime friends, fans prefer to watch Lionel Messi. He would be the reason fans would subscribe to MLS Season Pass, not Neymar.

Knowing the injury history Neymar has dealt with and how his career has played out since moving to the Saudi Pro League, it is a net positive that Major League Soccer failed to bring the Brazilian to the league.

