During its World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay, Brazil suffered a double setback. Brazil lost 2-0, and if that was not enough, it witnessed Neymar leave the field in tears due to an injury.

In a lackluster first half, the Seleção dominated possession but couldn’t convert it into goals. The home side, on the other hand, seized the lead with its first shot on goal. Maxi Araujo capitalized on a swift throw-in, outmaneuvered Brazil defender Marquinhos, and provided the cross that led to Nunez’s goal.

Uruguay continued to dominate in the second half, and De la Cruz further increased the hosts’ lead with a close-range strike in the 77th minute. Nunez played a pivotal role, providing the assist after successfully challenging two Brazilian defenders inside the box.

Brazil, in a surprising turn of events, concluded the match without a single shot on target. It also marked its first defeat in a World Cup qualifier since 2015, ending a remarkable 37-game unbeaten streak.

How did Neymar suffer injury?

Accompanying the disappointing outcome in Montevideo, star forward Neymar had to be carried off the field on a stretcher in the closing moments of the first half. In the 44th minute of the Centenario Stadium match, the 31-year-old fell awkwardly and urgently signaled for medical assistance.

He writhed in evident pain as his teammates gathered around, deeply concerned. Following several minutes of on-field treatment, the winger left the pitch on a stretcher, concealing his teary face with his hands.

Later reports from the Brazilian Football Association disclosed that the forward had sustained a severe sprain in his left knee. Subsequent tests will be conducted to determine whether any ligament damage occurred during this alarming incident.

How long will he be out?

Following the injury, Brazil’s doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, informed reporters that it was premature to assess the extent of Neymar’s injury.

“We did all the tests and we will repeat them tomorrow. Those 24 hours are key to seeing how his knee will respond, how swollen it will be, and what images will show. Let’s wait for the exams with calmness, evaluate with calmness, and tell you once we have a diagnosis”, The Associated Press cited Lasmar as saying.

In the case of a severe sprain, he is out for a minimum of two months. Nevertheless, if doctors detect ligament damage, Neymar may face a lengthier absence. That jeopardizes his participation in next year’s Copa America.

PHOTO: IMAGO / nogueirafoto