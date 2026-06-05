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How to watch Canada vs Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Jayden Nelson of Canada
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesJayden Nelson of Canada
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Ireland on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Canada vs Ireland
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Friday, June 5, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and Hulu + Live TV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Ireland enters this friendly looking to begin a new chapter after falling short of a World Cup berth, as a disappointing playoff exit followed a runner-up finish in its qualifying group. Meanwhile, Canada are riding the momentum of a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan and continues to fine-tune a roster with hopes of making a significant impact at the upcoming World Cup.

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With the tournament drawing closer, every match carries added importance for the Canadians as they seek to build chemistry and maintain their positive trajectory against an Irish side determined to prove it can compete with top opposition. Don’t miss this intriguing clash as both teams continue their preparations for the challenges ahead.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Canada vs Ireland and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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