Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti addresses Neymar controversy with honest admission: ‘He’s right’

Brazil are set to play their final two matches in the World Cup qualifiers, against Chile and Bolivia, knowing they’ve already secured their spot in the tournament that will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026. Still, that didn’t stop controversy—particularly surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to leave Neymar off the squad list.

In recent weeks, speculation had grown around Neymar possibly returning to the national team after a two-year absence, particularly given that his fitness and performances with Santos had looked significantly sharper.

That’s why the forward’s omission from last week’s squad announcement sparked widespread speculation, with many pointing to potential injury issues. Neymar himself put those rumors to rest over the weekend: “It was a technical decision, it wasn’t anything physical, it was the coach’s decision.”

Ahead of Brazil’s match against Chile on Thursday, Ancelotti spoke at a press conference and, naturally, addressed the situation. “He’s right, it’s a technical decision based on a lot of things,” the head coach began. “I know what the player is doing and the problem he’s had.”

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

Ancelotti went on to praise the Santos forward but also explained why he was left out during this international break. “No one can question Neymar’s technical level. What we’re evaluating is his physical condition. But not just his—everyone’s,” Ancelotti said. “There’s a lot of competition. We have 70 players who could be in the national team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar breaks silence after coach Ancelotti leaves him out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Ancelotti’s criteria for selecting players for Brazil

Ancelotti has made it clear how highly he regards Neymar, even calling him a key player for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in previous comments. Still, it’s evident the coach expects a certain standard from those he selects.

Asked what he looks for when choosing players for the Brazil national team, Carlo didn’t hesitate. “Quality, being 100% fit physically, fitting in well, and playing well for the team—not individually,” said the coach.

Expanding on that point, Ancelotti made his philosophy about team-building even clearer. “Maybe there are players with less quality, but who adapt better and can be more effective for the team,” he acknowledged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be Brazil’s forwards against Chile and Bolivia?

Neymar wasn’t the only superstar left off Brazil’s squad for the September international break. Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes were also excluded—reportedly to avoid unnecessary fatigue for matches that won’t impact the team’s qualification, especially since the coach already knows them well.

That doesn’t mean Ancelotti is lacking attacking options—far from it. The matches against Chile and Bolivia will allow Carlo to evaluate other players who could play key roles in the future, such as Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro, Kaio Jorge, Matheus Cunha, Luiz Henrique, Estevao, and Richarlison.