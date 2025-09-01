Neymar fires back at Ancelotti after criticism of Santos players’ fitness

Neymar wasted no time in responding after being left out of Brazil’s squad for the upcoming international fixtures. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti explained that Neymar, along with Rodrygo, was excluded due to fitness issues. But the Santos forward firmly rejected that reasoning, calling it a purely “technical decision” by the manager rather than a matter of his physical condition.

The snub comes amid weeks of speculation about Neymar’s long-awaited return to the Seleção. Many expected the 32-year-old to be recalled for September’s qualifiers, especially as he continues to push for a role in the 2026 World Cup cycle. Instead, Ancelotti’s explanation suggested lingering concerns about Neymar’s readiness following recent physical problems.

Just hours after Ancelotti’s comments, Neymar delivered a performance designed to silence doubts. Playing the full 90 minutes for Santos against Fluminense, the forward grew stronger as the match progressed, taking control of the ball and asserting himself as one of the game’s standout figures.

His showing contradicted the narrative that he was not fully fit, fueling his belief that the decision had little to do with his health. Neymar has often thrived when he feels underestimated, and this match served as a reminder that his talent and creativity remain game-changing when given the stage.

Frustration with VAR

Neymar’s evening was not without controversy. In stoppage time, a goal that could have sealed victory for Santos was disallowed after a tight VAR offside review. The Brazilian star openly criticized the ruling: “It was just a foot, a line they drew… In my opinion, those rules should be changed.”

His frustration reflects a growing debate across world football about how VAR is applied, especially in marginal offside calls where decisions can hinge on the smallest of measurements.

Looking ahead to October

For now, Neymar will have another month to prove his case before Brazil’s next international window in October, when the team is scheduled to play South Korea and Japan. The forward knows that his path back to the national team depends not just on his club performances but also on convincing Ancelotti that he remains indispensable.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Neymar’s determination to represent Brazil again is stronger than ever. Whether his relationship with Ancelotti improves remains to be seen, but what’s clear is that Neymar has no intention of stepping quietly aside.

