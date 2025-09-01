Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Brasileirao
Comments

Neymar fires back at Ancelotti after criticism of Santos players’ fitness

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Neymar rejected Carlo Ancelotti’s claim that his Brazil omission was due to fitness issues, insisting it was a purely technical decision by the coach.
© Getty ImagesNeymar rejected Carlo Ancelotti’s claim that his Brazil omission was due to fitness issues, insisting it was a purely technical decision by the coach.

Neymar wasted no time in responding after being left out of Brazil’s squad for the upcoming international fixtures. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti explained that Neymar, along with Rodrygo, was excluded due to fitness issues. But the Santos forward firmly rejected that reasoning, calling it a purely “technical decision” by the manager rather than a matter of his physical condition.

The snub comes amid weeks of speculation about Neymar’s long-awaited return to the Seleção. Many expected the 32-year-old to be recalled for September’s qualifiers, especially as he continues to push for a role in the 2026 World Cup cycle. Instead, Ancelotti’s explanation suggested lingering concerns about Neymar’s readiness following recent physical problems.

Just hours after Ancelotti’s comments, Neymar delivered a performance designed to silence doubts. Playing the full 90 minutes for Santos against Fluminense, the forward grew stronger as the match progressed, taking control of the ball and asserting himself as one of the game’s standout figures.

His showing contradicted the narrative that he was not fully fit, fueling his belief that the decision had little to do with his health. Neymar has often thrived when he feels underestimated, and this match served as a reminder that his talent and creativity remain game-changing when given the stage.

Frustration with VAR

Neymar’s evening was not without controversy. In stoppage time, a goal that could have sealed victory for Santos was disallowed after a tight VAR offside review. The Brazilian star openly criticized the ruling: “It was just a foot, a line they drew… In my opinion, those rules should be changed.”

Advertisement
Santos reportedly receive key Neymar injury update after Brazil snub from Carlo Ancelotti

see also

Santos reportedly receive key Neymar injury update after Brazil snub from Carlo Ancelotti

His frustration reflects a growing debate across world football about how VAR is applied, especially in marginal offside calls where decisions can hinge on the smallest of measurements.

Looking ahead to October

For now, Neymar will have another month to prove his case before Brazil’s next international window in October, when the team is scheduled to play South Korea and Japan. The forward knows that his path back to the national team depends not just on his club performances but also on convincing Ancelotti that he remains indispensable.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Neymar’s determination to represent Brazil again is stronger than ever. Whether his relationship with Ancelotti improves remains to be seen, but what’s clear is that Neymar has no intention of stepping quietly aside.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Santos reportedly receive key Neymar injury update after Brazil snub from Carlo Ancelotti

Santos reportedly receive key Neymar injury update after Brazil snub from Carlo Ancelotti

After being dismissed by Carlo Ancelotti from the Brazil national team, Santos have reportedly received a major injury update regarding Neymar's condition.

Neymar breaks silence after coach Ancelotti leaves him out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Neymar breaks silence after coach Ancelotti leaves him out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Carlo Ancelotti did not include Neymar in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and the Santos forward shared a message on social media.

Neymar’s World Cup qualifier hopes end as Ancelotti omits him from Brazil squad

Neymar’s World Cup qualifier hopes end as Ancelotti omits him from Brazil squad

Neymar’s hopes of returning to Brazil’s squad ended after he suffered a thigh injury with Santos, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to leave him out of the World Cup qualifiers.

Is Barcelona too dependent on Lamine Yamal? Coach Hansi Flick addresses issue after close call vs. Rayo Vallecano

Is Barcelona too dependent on Lamine Yamal? Coach Hansi Flick addresses issue after close call vs. Rayo Vallecano

After a close call against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, coach Hansi Flick addressed whether FC Barcelona have turned too dependent of star Lamine Yamal.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo