Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni makes things clear on who could succeed Lionel Messi

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 15, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Lionel Messi has built a legacy unmatched in soccer history, with fans, coaches, and even fellow superstars often calling him the greatest player of all time. But with the 38-year-old entering the final stages of his career and his future uncertain, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has made his stance clear on the question of who could succeed the legend.

A wave of young talent has emerged in recent years — some already established, like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Erling Haaland, and others still developing, like Lamine Yamal, Desire Doue, or Argentina’s own Franco Mastantuono and Nico Paz. The national team has already faced challenges replacing Angel Di María after his retirement, and finding someone to step into Messi’s role could prove just as difficult.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Scaloni was asked if Argentina — or the world — will ever see Messi’s successor. His response was blunt: “No, there can’t be. There won’t be. There won’t be an heir to Messi, for sure,” the coach said.

Pressed further about the global game, Scaloni doubled down: “There may be great players who mark their era, but what Messi has done over such a long time, I think it will be unrepeatable. Football has many unexpected twists, but in this case, I can almost assure you it will be impossible to see anything like it again. From what I’ve seen, Leo is unmatched.”

Head coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina national team during a training session.

Scaloni’s position is clear: while the world game is producing plenty of rising stars, none will replicate Messi’s blend of brilliance, longevity, and impact. For the coach, Messi’s influence goes beyond numbers and trophies — it’s about the legacy he leaves everywhere he plays, one that even eclipses Argentine icon Diego Maradona.

Lionel Messi could miss a World Cup 2026 Qualifier match with Argentina due to fitness concerns

Lionel Messi’s farewell to Argentina?

Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifier on Thursday against Venezuela could be a landmark moment for the Albiceleste. The match is set to be Messi’s final qualifier on Argentine soil, as the player himself revealed last week after the Orlando City game.

The announcement immediately sparked questions about his long-term future, drawing a response from Scaloni. “Maybe tomorrow won’t be his last match in Argentina,” Scaloni said. “We’ll try to play another one in the future, because he deserves it.”

The coach also spoke about Messi’s daily impact on the squad, particularly in training. “When he steps on the pitch, he brings something I’ve never seen in anyone else — and that’s just who he is as a person. It has been, and continues to be, a pleasure to coach him. He’s still here today, and we have to enjoy every moment.”

