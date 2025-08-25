Neymar’s World Cup qualifier hopes end as Ancelotti omits him from Brazil squad

In a decision that underscores the fragility of modern football careers, Neymar Jr. will miss Brazil’s final World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia due to a minor leg injury suffered last week during training with Santos.

The 33-year-old forward sustained a muscle edema in his right thigh, prompting national team coach Carlo Ancelotti to leave him out of the squad. Ancelotti explained that the intensity of the upcoming matches required players in top physical condition and that a cautious approach with Neymar is warranted to preserve his long-term fitness for the 2026 World Cup.

This omission extends Neymar’s absence from Brazil’s lineup to nearly two years, dating back to his ACL and meniscus rupture in October 2023. His recent emotional exit after Santos’s 6‑0 defeat to Vasco only highlighted the ongoing struggle he faces in regaining full form.

Brazil’s full squad for Chile and Bolivia

Carlo Ancelotti has unveiled a 23-man Brazil squad that emphasizes fitness and current form. Notably absent is Neymar, signaling a pivot toward players in peak competitive rhythm. The roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers : Alisson, Bento, Hugo Souza

: Alisson, Bento, Hugo Souza Defenders : Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Douglas Santos, Fabricio Bruno, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Wesley

: Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Douglas Santos, Fabricio Bruno, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Wesley Midfielders : Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá, Joelinton, Andrey Santos, Lucas Paqueta (returning from West Ham)

: Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá, Joelinton, Andrey Santos, Lucas Paqueta (returning from West Ham) Forwards: Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, João Pedro, Kaio Jorge, Matheus Cunha, Luiz Henrique, Estêvão (emerging star from Chelsea), Richarlison

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Neymar: once the heartbeat of Brazil, now sidelined

For well over a decade, Neymar has been synonymous with Brazilian football, wearing the iconic No. 10 jersey and steering the national team through World Cups and Copa América campaigns. Yet his repeated injury setbacks — from the devastating knee ligament rupture in 2023 to the latest thigh muscle issue — have eroded his reliability on the international stage.

With this omission, Ancelotti is signaling a shift. The coach has emphasized the importance of having Neymar back at full strength for future fixtures rather than risking further damage in a grueling qualifier window.

A transitional era for Brazil’s offense

Brazil’s latest call-up hints at a new chapter: rather than leaning on one superstar, the team is leveraging a collective attacking strategy, integrating youth like Estêvão and Martinelli with proven names like Raphinha and Richarlison. Veteran leaders like Casemiro and Marquinhos provide essential stability, ensuring Brazil remains competitive even without its most famous forward.

Advertisement