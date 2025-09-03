CONCACAF nations chasing a first-ever World Cup spot in 2026 Qualifiers

The CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are reaching their most decisive stage. On Thursday, September 4, the third and final round officially kicks off, bringing excitement and tension across the region. Twelve nations are split into three groups of four, each team playing six matches in hopes of securing a ticket to the biggest tournament in world soccer. For some, this could mark their first-ever World Cup appearance.

In this stage, the group winners will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, the two best second-place teams will advance to the playoff tournament, their last chance to reach the finals.

Group A : Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Suriname

: Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Suriname Group B : Jamaica, Curaçao, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda

: Jamaica, Curaçao, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda Group C: Costa Rica, Honduras, Haiti, Nicaragua

While regional giants like Mexico, the United States, and Canada are already qualified as hosts, the spotlight now shifts to nations chasing history.

Teams chasing their first World Cup

Guatemala

One of the most persistent contenders in CONCACAF, Guatemala has played in 15 qualifying campaigns without success. Despite legendary scorers like Carlos Ruiz, the team has yet to break through. Could 2026 finally be the year?

There may be new qualifiers for the World Cup, and more than one from CONCACAF could achieve this.

Suriname

Geographically located in South America but part of CONCACAF, Suriname has never qualified for a FIFA competition. They made their first Gold Cup appearance in 2021, a sign of steady progress.

Curaçao

In recent years, Curaçao has shown significant improvement, boosted by the leadership of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, who coached them twice. They now aim to make history in a balanced Group B.

Bermuda

The underdog of this stage, Bermuda joined FIFA in 1962 and entered qualifiers for the first time in 1970. Their breakthrough came in 2019 with a Gold Cup debut, but qualifying for a World Cup would be unprecedented.

Nicaragua

Late to the World Cup scene, Nicaragua began its qualifying journey in 1994. They remain winless in terms of global appearances and face an uphill battle against Costa Rica, Honduras, and Haiti in Group C.

Nations that have already reached the World Cup

Mexico : 18 appearances (1930–2026)

: 18 appearances (1930–2026) United States : 12 appearances (1930–2026)

: 12 appearances (1930–2026) Costa Rica : 6 appearances

: 6 appearances Canada : 3 appearances

: 3 appearances Honduras : 3 appearances

: 3 appearances El Salvador : 2 appearances

: 2 appearances Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama: 1 appearance each

For established powers, this stage is about fine-tuning. But for nations like Guatemala, Suriname, and Nicaragua, it’s about rewriting history. The next few weeks will determine whether new names are added to the list of World Cup participants, making the CONCACAF qualifiers one of the most dramatic storylines on the road to 2026.

