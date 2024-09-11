Brazil finds themselves in a precarious place in CONMEBOL’s 2026 World Cup qualifying table after a shock loss to Paraguay. The South American giants were looking to gain momentum in the standings following a recent win against Ecuador. Nevertheless, Brazil fell on the road in Paraguay Tuesday night. Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez scored the only goal of the game for the hosts.

Brazil recently thumped their most recent opponents 4-1 back in June during Copa America 2024. Despite the previous demolition, Seleção was left frustrated throughout Tuesday night. In fact, Brazil could not even muster a single shot on target in the first half of the match. While they did rack up significantly more possession, Brazil could not ultimately find a breakthrough on the night.

Following the disappointing result, superstar forward Vinicius Junior apologized to Brazil fans. “I want to apologize to the fans. I know it’s a difficult time, but we just want to improve,” Vinicius told Brazilian network Globo.

New manager has not been able to get Brazil back on track

Brazil manager Dorival Junior also went as far as to say the team could not recover from the abysmal first half. “From the moment we conceded the goal, we lost our way,” claimed the coach. “Everything we had been building up until the end of the first half we left behind and gave up. It was the worst half since we’ve been here, and it contributed to the final result.”

Dorival Junior joined Brazil in January as Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was heavily linked with the job. The veteran was appointed as the national team suffered three consecutive World Cup qualifying losses last fall. So far, results have been shaky at best with Junior at the helm.

The Paraguay loss is technically the only defeat for the coach at the role. However, Brazil previously crashed out of the Copa America in the quarterfinal stage after a penalty shootout with Uruguay. In total, Junior has just four wins in 10 international matches with Brazil.

Brazil is just one point from missing out on the World Cup

Brazil’s recent loss to Paraguay drops them to fifth in CONMEBOL’s 2026 World Cup qualifying table. The top six teams in the final confederation standings earn automatic places in the prestigious tournament. The seventh-place team from South America will have to play an inter-confederation playoff to book a place in the competition.

While Brazil remains in a qualifying spot, they are just one point from eighth-placed Bolivia. Potentially not featuring at the upcoming World Cup would be disastrous and unthinkable for soccer fans in the nation.

Seleção will next resume their qualifying matches in October when they face Chile and Peru. The two opponents are currently at the bottom of the CONMEBOL table. Brazil should be the heavy favorite in both fixtures but will still have to play up to their potential to earn much-needed victories.

Brazil is the only national team to feature in every single World Cup since the tournament’s creation. The Seleção is also the most successful team in the competition’s history as well. They have collected five World Cup trophies, with the last triumph coming in 2002.

