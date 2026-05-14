Pep Guardiola confirms Rodri won’t miss World Cup with Spain, but FA Cup final against Chelsea in doubt

Key players often miss major tournaments because of injuries. Questions over Rodri’s availability for Spain in the World Cup were cleared up during a light exchange between Pep Guardiola and a reporter, but his status for Manchester City’s FA Cup final against Chelsea remains uncertain.

Guardiola answered simply “No” when asked whether Rodri would miss the big event. When the reporter replied, “Thank you,” the manager joked that there was still one way it could happen: “Only if Luis de la Fuente doesn’t call him up.”

Rodri’s availability for next Saturday is still a different matter. In his press conference after the win over Crystal Palace, Guardiola was less certain and said he “doesn’t know. We’ll see in the next few days.”

Pep Guardiola on the Premier League

While the FA Cup could still give Manchester City a trophy in an uneven season for Guardiola, the Premier League race is still open, with Arsenal two points ahead and two matches left to play.

Rodri missed the last four matches (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The debate over the last few days has centered on Crystal Palace’s role in deciding the title, since they are the final opponent on the schedule. Their UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano has also sparked criticism over the idea that they might field a reserve team.

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Asked about Oliver Glasner potentially rotating his squad, Guardiola said: “Leave the managers to do what they have to do. The less the Premier League is involved in those decisions, the better for all of us.”

The final matches

Manchester City need to make up two points on Arsenal in two matches, so they also need help from their rivals. Their fixtures are Bournemouth away and Aston Villa at home, while Arsenal face Burnley at home and Crystal Palace away before the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.