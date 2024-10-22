Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford continues to be linked with a move abroad. The England international only just signed a long-term contract with the Red Devils in the summer of 2023. This came after the winger netted an incredible 30 goals and 11 assists throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Nevertheless, Rashford’s form has plummeted ever since signing the lucrative deal. The United star managed to grab just eight goals and six assists all of last season. This disappointing goal output coincided with the club finishing eighth in the Premier League standings. It was their worst-ever final place in the modern era.

The new-and-improved deal means that Rashford now earns just over $20 million per year with the Red Devils. Only Real Madrid flop Casemiro currently earns a higher salary at the club. While the winger’s contract extends to June 2028, multiple teams have shown interest in signing the Englishman.

A new report claims that Bayern Munich may even attempt to pry Rashford away from United as early as January. The German giants could need a new wide player if Kingsley Coman and/or Leroy Sane depart the club. Both stars have been heavily linked with a move away from Bavaria in recent months.

United is hopeful that Rashford can continue string of positive performances

Rashford’s future has essentially been shaky ever since last year. So far this season, the winger has shown glimpses of his dynamic 2022/23 campaign. This includes netting a goal and providing an assist in a hectic 3-3 draw with Porto in early October. Rashford then followed this up with a stellar display against Brentford at the weekend.

The winger did not score against the Bees, but he did grab an assist and created a game-high four chances. Following the comeback victory, United manager Erik ten Hag praised Rashford and hoped that the quality performances can continue.

“I think we all know [Rashford] is capable of a lot and when he has this attitude then he will score, as he did in Porto, but also giving assists as he did in Porto and today,” claimed the Dutch coach.

The two recent games, however, accounted for half of Rashford’s matches with a direct goal contribution this season. United officials will want the winger to continue making a difference on the pitch to justify his massive contract. If not, the club could very well be open to offloading the star soon.

French duo joins Bayern in targeting Rashford

As Rashford is tied down until 2028, the Red Devils will set a fairly high asking price if they were to opt to sell the star. Bayern most likely would not have a problem striking a deal with the English side. The German club could also unite Rashford with England international teammates Harry Kane and Eric Dier. Nevertheless, the Bundesliga side will almost certainly face competition to sign the Englishman.

Paris Saint-Germain was previously linked with Rashford for much of the recent summer transfer window. The French club, however, ultimately failed to agree a final fee for the United winger. Along with the two massive European powerhouses, fellow Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille is also expected to show interest in Rashford.

Marseille recently made headlines for signing multiple controversial players this past summer. One of these stars, Mason Greenwood, is a former teammate of Rashford at United. Bayern and PSG are both more high-profile clubs, but Marseille could entice the English winger with potentially more guaranteed playing time.

PHOTOS: IMAGO