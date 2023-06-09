Our Marseille TV schedule has all the details on how to watch one of France’s biggest clubs.

While Paris Saint-Germain have stolen the spotlight in Ligue 1 over the past decade, Olympique de Marseille remains one of France’s most successful and popular sides. Their home ground Stade Vélodrome is the largest in French club football, and they can boast the highest attendance of any domestic club.

Marseille have notched nine Ligue 1 titles, only one behind the high mark of ten set by PSG and Saint-Étienne. They also rank second in Coupe de France wins with ten. OM also have the distinction of being the first and only French club to win the UEFA Champions League, which they accomplished in 1993.

Founded: 1899

Stadium: Stade Vélodrome

Manager: Igor Tudor

Ligue 1 titles: 9

Champions League titles: 1

Owing to the rights holders in the US, Marseille and Ligue 1 aren’t quite as easy to find as some of the other top leagues in Europe.

Currently, beIN SPORTS holds the rights to broadcast Ligue 1 in English and Spanish in the United States. Between the main beIN channel, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN CONNECT, every Ligue 1 match is weekend each shown live on the network’s platforms. The easiest way to access this is via fuboTV.

The easiest way to see a full schedule of what games are to come is to look at the Ligue 1 TV schedule. Not only does this include Marseille’s games, but you can keep track of the club’s biggest rivals like Lyon, Nice and PSG.

As stated previously, beIN SPORTS carries Ligue 1 games. Oftentimes, beIN SPORTS is unavailable on cable or satellite providers. The best way to keep up is to use something like Fanatiz or fuboTV. For UEFA competitions like Champions League and Europa League, Paramount+ is your best bet.

Olympique de Marseille history

Olympique de Marseille was founded in 1892. They are one of the most popular teams in France, having the highest average attendance in the league by a wide margin. They’ve played the majority of their history in the top tier of French football.

Originally the club were known as Sporting Club, US Phocéenne and Football Club de Marseille. The name Olympique de Marseille was adopted in 1899. It comes from the historic founding of Marseille by the ancient Greeks, in honor of the Olympic Games. Originally they were a multi-sport club, with rugby being the key sport. In 1902, the club began to play soccer.

Marseille have traditionally played in white kits throughout the club’s history. OM have played at the Stade Vélodrome since 1937, the largest club stadium in France. The venue hosted matches at the 1938 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, as well as 1960, 1984 and 2016 Euros. The ground also regularly hosts the France national rugby team, and occasionally RC Toulon of the Top 14 league.

Olympique de Marseille have captured nine French top division titles, ten Coupe de France, and three Coupe de la Ligue titles. They are to date the only French club to have won the UEFA Champions League, having done so in 1992/93.

OM competes in Le Classique vs Paris Saint-Germain. PSG have always been a competitive side since forming in 1970, but since the Qatari takeover in 2011, have risen to dominate the French game, signing superstars such as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. This has added extra weight to the traditional north-vs-south, capital-vs-province rivalry.

Marseille have their share of some of the best footballers to ever play in France. Didier Deschamps, Abedi Pele, Steve Mandanda, Gunnar Andersson, Didier Drogba, and Frank Ribéry are just a handful of the players who’ve put Marseille in the category of elite French clubs.

