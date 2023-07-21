For viewers in US, this Brentford TV schedule will help you keep up with all the happenings involving West London’s Bees.

Brentford FC are riding high at the moment, enjoying a rare stint in the English top flight.

Brentford TV schedule and streaming links

Brentford on TV and streaming: U.S. only:





Founded: 1889

Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium

Manager: Thomas Frank

English top-flight titles: 0

English Championship (Second Division) titles: 1 (1935)

Where to find Brentford on TV

Premier League matches each week are broadcast in English on USA Network and NBC. Games not on either of those networks – usually the block of mid-morning Saturday matches – can be found on Peacock Premium, NBC’s paid-streaming service.

Other places you might find Brentford are ESPN+ or Paramount+. The FA Cup and League Cup air on and ESPN+, with UEFA’s European club competitions featured on Paramount+.

Watch Brentford on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Brentford Supporters Groups in the United States: View our list

Brentford History

Founded in 1889, Brentford FC emerged from local rowing and cricket club members looking to start a football club.

The club moved into Griffin Park stadium in 1904. This would be the Bees’ home for over 100 years, until the start of the 2020 season. The small ground, and its successor Brentford Community Stadium, have been familiar sights for travelers making their way in and out of London. The location is directly under the flightpath of Heathrow airport.

Brentford were first elected into the Football League in 1920 – helping to found the new Third Division. 1935 saw the Bees rise to the First Division for the first time. They’d remain in the top flight until 1947 (with a long gap playing in regional competitions due to World War II).

However, relegation in 1947 kicked off a very long era in the lower divisions. This included a four-decade stretch from 1954-1992 in the third and fourth tiers.

A relatively rapid rise in the 21st century, however, has brought brighter days. From 2007-08, the club have moved from League Two to League One (2009), then up to the Championship in 2014. After winning the promotion playoff in 2021, they finally returned to the first division, the club’s first ever in the Premier League era.

Despite their long history, silverware for the Bees is few and far between. The highest league title they’ve accomplished is their lone second division triumph in 1935. A smattering of second-fourth tier championships and minor regional titles from early in the club’s history also populate the trophy case. That inaugural first tier season was their best ever finish, fifth. They’ve competed in the final of the Football League Trophy three times, but fell short on all occasions.

Brentford news and stories