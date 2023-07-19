This FC Porto TV schedule has everything you need to watch one of Portugal’s biggest clubs.

Porto is one of Portugal’s “Big Three” clubs – the others being rivals Sporting CP and Benfica. This trifecta have all played in every season of the Primeira since it was established in 1934.

Where Can I Watch the Porto Match?

Porto on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1893

Stadium: Estádio do Dragão

Manager: Sérgio Conceição

Primeira Liga titles: 30

Taça de Portugal titles: 19

UEFA European Cup / Champions League titles: 2

Porto TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Owing to the rights holders in the US, Benfica can be tricky to find on your TV.

GolTV is the rights holder for the Portuguese Primeira Liga in the United States. Many cable and satellite providers no longer carry GolTV, however. The streaming service Fubo does carry the network, though.

GolTV usually highlights Porto matches each week in their live coverage of the league.

In addition, Fubo is the home of Taça de Portugal games – Portugal’s main cup competition.

Porto frequently features in European competition. For UEFA club competitions – Champions League, Europa League and Conference League – CBS/Paramount+ holds the English rights in the USA. Spanish games are streamed on ViX/ViX+. If Porto is a featured game, that would air on television via Univision, UniMás, or TUDN.

Watch Porto on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Porto History

Futebol Clube do Porto was founded in 1893. The Dragões (Dragons) are one of the most decorated teams in Portuguese football, and the top side from the nation when it comes to international tournaments.

The club’s beginnings were in 1893, but a period of inactivity marked those early years. 1906 saw the club re-started, energized with an additional focus on other sports, as well as soccer.

Porto joined the first nationwide competition in 1921/22, the Campeonato de Portugal. This was a knockout competition between regional champions. FC Porto triumphed, becoming the first ever national champions.

In 1934, the Primeira Liga was founded, and Porto were inaugural members (and champions). They’ve remained in the top tier ever since. Astonishingly, only seventeen season has passed since 1934 where Porto did not finish at least third in the league. The last time this happened, a 4th place finish, was all the way back in 1975/76.

Porto have the second most league titles, behind only Benfica, and ahead of Sporting.

In Europe, Porto are the most decorated team from Portugal. They’ve won the European Cup / Champions League twice (1987, 2004), UEFA Cup / Europa League twice (2003, 2011), and the UEFA Super Cup once (1987). On top of that, the club were world champions on two occasions, taking home the Intercontinental Cup in 1987 and 2004.

The best way to see a full schedule of what games will be broadcast in the US is by viewing the Primeira Liga TV Schedule. You’ll usually see Porto and rivals Benfica and Sporting featured most weeks on GolTV.

