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Barcelona may face uphill battle for Julián Álvarez as Atlético Madrid reportedly chase his contract renewal

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid looks dejected.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid looks dejected.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have held with scoring issues, as Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski have seen a significant drop. In light of this, they are reportedly targeting Julián Álvarez as their top priority for the summer of 2026. However, the Blaugranas may face a tough challenge, as Atlético Madrid are supposedly seeking to renew his contract to prevent him from leaving.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugranas have decided to pursue the signing of Julián Álvarez, but have set a transfer fee cap of €100 million. Considered a cornerstone of the Colchoneros, the Argentine could command a fee closer to €150 million. However, Barcelona remain optimistic about his arrival, though they could face an unexpected hurdle.

While Julián Álvarez is under contract with Atlético Madrid until 2030, they are looking to improve his current deal. As per Diario Marca, Los Colchoneros plan to increase the Argentine’s salary from €7 million to €10 million. With this, he would establish as the highest-paid player in the squad, alongside Jan Oblak, sending a clear message to FC Barcelona: the Argentinean is not for sale.

Despite this move from los Colchoneros, Barcelona remain focused on Julián Álvarez. They are even reportedly open to selling Ferran Torres to help facilitate the Argentine’s arrival. However, club president Joan Laporta has made it clear that any potential move for the 26-year-old would depend on him publicly positioning himself toward a departure towards the Blaugranas.

Atletico de Madrid stars Marcos Llorente and Julián Álvarez

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring a goal with Marcos Llorente.

Griezmann’s departure paths Julián’s leadership at Atlético Madrid

Following Antoine Griezmann’s move to Orlando City SC, Julián Álvarez has positioned as the cornerstone of the project. As a versatile player, the Argentine can adapt to playing in a partnership with Alexander Sørloth or even as a lone striker. In addition, he can also contribute creatively, something that made the Frenchman irreplaceable for head coach Diego Simeone.

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While Julián’s performance has drawn considerable criticism, he has managed to remain Atlético Madrid’s leading scorer with 17 goals in 44 games. Having now adapted to Simeone’s system, the Argentine has become an indispensable part of the team—a fact that the proposed contract extension aims to reflect. For this reason, Barcelona may face an uphill battle to secure his signing.

Report: Barcelona chase two alternatives to reinforce the striker

Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Barcelona supposedly have strengthening the attack as their absolute priority. Given the difficulty of securing Julián Álvarez, they have decided to expand their list of targets, while also pursuing the renewal of Robert Lewandowski. In an effort to guarantee at least one signing, the Blaugranas are now reportedly targeting Omar Marmoush and Victor Osimhen.

According to Diario Sport, Omar Marmoush would be open to leaving Manchester City, as he has not had much prominence since his arrival. For this reason, the Blaugranas could secure his signing for around €50 million, a figure that fits perfectly within the club’s budget. Additionally, the Egyptian appeals to Hansi Flick due to his versatility, pressing, and goal-scoring ability.

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Alongside Marmoush, Barcelona have also set their sights on Victor Osimhen, who is shining at Galatasaray, as reported by Sergi Solé via Mundo Deportivo. With a contract running until 2029, the Nigerian could command a high transfer fee, but his impact and experience would be an ideal fit for Flick, having scored 56 goals in 70 matches.

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