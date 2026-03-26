Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Kylian Mbappe
Comments

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? Projected lineups for Brazil vs France friendly game

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France.

Brazil and France meet in one of the most intriguing friendlies of the March international window on Thursday, March 26, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. With both nations considered among the favorites for the 2026 World Cup, attention heading into the clash has centered on the availability of Kylian Mbappe.

As reported by L’Equipe, Mbappe is set to start for France against Brazil. The striker declared himself fully recovered from the knee sprain that had limited his involvement in recent matches for Real Madrid, making him available for Les Bleus head coach Didier Deschamps.

I am happy to be able to feel good again, to feel my knees, and to enjoy myself,” Mbappe said at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference. The plan is for him to start and then be substituted at some point to manage his workload ahead of the second friendly.

Brazil vs France: a remarkably even all-time record

Despite both nations ranking among the most storied programs in the sport, Brazil and France have not crossed paths in several years. When they have met, however, the results have been about as even as it gets between two heavyweight nations.

Leonardo of Brazil challenges Emmanuel Petit of France.

Leonardo of Brazil challenges Emmanuel Petit of France.

Across 15 all-time meetings, both countries have claimed six wins apiece, with three matches ending in draws. In terms of the biggest stage, though, France holds the edge, having beaten Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup final on home soil.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe says he ‘doesn’t see a World Cup without Neymar’ amid Vinicius Brazil role debate

see also

Kylian Mbappe says he ‘doesn’t see a World Cup without Neymar’ amid Vinicius Brazil role debate

The most recent meeting between the two sides came over a decade ago, when Brazil claimed a 3-1 victory in March 2015. That result also marked the last time the Canarinha came out on top, while France’s most recent win in this fixture dates back 15 years, leaving the overall record delicately balanced heading into Thursday’s clash.

Projected lineups for Brazil and France

Brazil’s projected lineups (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Wesley, Roger Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Douglas Santos; Andrey Santos, Casemiro; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli; Vinicius Junior.
Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

France’s projected lineups (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise; Kylian Mbappe.
Head coach: Didier Deschamps.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Brazil vs France LIVE Updates: Vinicius Junior confirmed in Ancelotti’s starting lineup

Brazil vs France LIVE Updates: Vinicius Junior confirmed in Ancelotti’s starting lineup

Brazil and France will be meeting in a friendly match less than three months prior to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, so don't miss a single detail of this thrilling game in our live coverage.

Kylian Mbappe drama escalates with new Real Madrid medical controversy including Eduardo Camavinga, raising 2026 World Cup worries for France

Kylian Mbappe drama escalates with new Real Madrid medical controversy including Eduardo Camavinga, raising 2026 World Cup worries for France

Real Madrid once again finds itself at the center of uncomfortable scrutiny. After the shocking controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s knee, new revelations suggest that Eduardo Camavinga may also have been affected by similar medical negligence.

Real Madrid reportedly checked wrong knee in Kylian Mbappe injury tests before France trip

Real Madrid reportedly checked wrong knee in Kylian Mbappe injury tests before France trip

Reports have confirmed that Real Madrid examined the wrong knee on Kylian Mbappe, prompting the France star to seek a second medical evaluation in Paris.

How to watch Colombia vs Croatia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Colombia vs Croatia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Colombia take on Croatia in a 2026 international friendly. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff time and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo