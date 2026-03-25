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Ferrán Torres could help seal Julián Álvarez’s Barcelona move amid Atlético Madrid interest

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona and Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesFerran Torres of FC Barcelona and Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

With Robert Lewandowski’s form on the decline, Ferran Torres has established as Barcelona’s starting striker. However, the Spaniard’s performance has dipped, and his contract renewal is now in doubt. Given this situation, his departure could potentially pave the way for Julián Álvarez to join the Blaugranas, as he could be transferred amid Atlético Madrid growing interest.

According to a report by Fernando Polo and Roger Torello in Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugranas have put Ferran’s renewal on hold, as they believe he is already earning a good salary and do not plan to offer him a higher one. With his current contract set to expire in 2027, the Spaniard could be transferred this summer. In light of this, Atlético Madrid are showing interest in his talent.

The Colchoneros have set their sights on Ferran Torres, as sporting director Mateu Alemany supports his signing, having already brought him to Barcelona in 2021, reports Mundo Deportivo. As a result, the Blaugranas would be open to his departure, aiming to raise funds to pursue Julián Álvarez. They are even considering including him as part of a deal for the Argentine.

As a cornerstone of Atlético Madrid, and after Antoine Griezmann’s move to Orlando City, they are reluctant to let Julián Álvarez leave, which could further complicate negotiations. Despite this, the possibility of signing Ferran Torres could help unlock talks, but it would still need to be accompanied by a significant transfer fee, as they reportedly value the Argentine at €150 million.

Atletico de Madrid stars Marcos Llorente and Julián Álvarez

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring a goal with Marcos Llorente.

Report: Barcelona also keep Victor Osimhen as key target

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, Barcelona appear to have clarified their objectives for the striker spot. As per president Joan Laporta, they continue to view Robert Lewandowski’s contract extension as a priority, as they consider him essential. With Ferran’s potential departure and the difficulty in securing Julián Álvarez, the Blaugranas are reportedly keeping Victor Osimhen as an alternative.

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According to Sergi Solé, via Mundo Deportivo, Victor Osimhen is emerging as the top candidate to bolster the attack. With a contract with Galatasaray running through 2027, the Nigerian could command a hefty transfer fee, meaning negotiations would not be straightforward. However, he has scored 56 goals in 70 games, so he would also be a signing with an immediate impact.

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