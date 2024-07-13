After a lengthy court case against Nike, Barcelona have found themselves on the losing side.

In the bustling world of soccer, financial management is as crucial as on-field performance. This reality is all too familiar to Barcelona, currently entangled in a complex financial struggle with their long-time kit manufacturer, Nike.

Amidst speculation about signing new talents like Nico Williams and returning to within their salary cap, Barcelona face the monumental task of securing a new long-term contract with Nike, a deal potentially worth around $109 million.

However, recent developments have thrown a spanner in the works, complicating the financial landscape for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona’s relationship with Nike, which dates back to the late 1990s, has hit a rough patch.

Earlier this year, club president Joan Laporta publicly criticized Nike; citing breaches in their contract, including supply issues and unfair commercial margins. Laporta even hinted at exploring alternatives such as Puma or creating an in-house brand.

This public outburst was seen as a strategic move to pressure Nike into renegotiating a more lucrative deal. However, these plans faced a significant hurdle when the Barcelona Court of Appeal ruled against the club; upholding the current contract that runs until 2028.

This ruling has weakened the Blaugrana’s leverage in negotiations with the American manufacturer, Esport3 say.

Had they won the court case, the club could have threatened to terminate their existing agreement, potentially forcing Nike to the negotiating table.

Now, with the court’s decision binding Barcelona to their current contract, Nike are under no immediate pressure to offer more favorable terms.

This delay is particularly problematic for the club, whose transfer window and financial planning for the upcoming season are inextricably linked to securing this sponsorship deal.

What does it mean for Barcelona’s finances?

It’s no secret that the Catalans’ financial situation is precarious. Their recent efforts to raise funds through various ‘levers’ have not been sufficient to cover their extensive debts and operational costs.

The failed legal battle with Nike adds another layer of complexity. Without an improved deal, Barca might struggle to meet La Liga’s financial fair play requirements; potentially hindering their ability to register new signings or extend contracts for current players.

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, wanted the club to explore their own in-house kit production company.

The stakes are high. A lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike could provide a much-needed financial boost. The existing contract, signed in 2016, was considered generous at the time.

It has a base value of $114 million per year plus up to $54.6 million in add-ons. However, Laporta argued that the deal no longer reflects their market value and global brand recognition. He contends that the market would pay double the current amount, underscoring the need for renegotiation.

Poor relationship evident in delay of new kit release

Kit launches are significant revenue-generating events for clubs. Last year, Barcelona’s home kit launch featured stars like Robert Lewandowski and Pedri, coupled with a massive online marketing effort.

Such events not only boost merchandise sales but also enhance brand visibility. However, this year, the delay in launching the new kit reflects the strained relationship with Nike.

Barcelona’s merchandising operations have evolved over the years. In 2018, the club took back control of most of their commercial intellectual property rights from Nike, creating Barca Licensing and Merchandising (BLM).

This move allowed the club to design, manufacture, and retail new product lines, significantly boosting revenue.

According to a UEFA report, Barcelona topped European clubs in kit and merchandising revenues with $195 million last year, a figure projected to exceed $218 million soon.

