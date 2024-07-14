As Euro 2024 approaches its climax, the soccer world has been captivated by the extraordinary talent of Spain’s 17-year-old winger, Lamine Yamal.

The young Barcelona star has made history with his performances, drawing comparisons to legends like Lionel Messi and Pele.

His impact has been so profound that former England striker Gary Lineker has placed Yamal in the same bracket as these all-time greats.

Yamal’s defining moment came in the France semifinal, where he became the youngest scorer in Euro history with a stunning equalizer.

His long-range, left-footed curler canceled out Randal Kolo Muani’s early header; setting the stage for Dani Olmo’s beautifully taken strike, which secured Spain’s place in the final. A display of both technical prowess and poise under duress, Yamal scored the goal at the tender age of 16 and thirty-two days.

Comparisons to real legends

Gary Lineker, in an interview with The Guardian, was effusive in his praise for Yamal. He likened the Spanish teenager’s early career achievements to those of Messi, Maradona, and Pele.

“We don’t want to get carried away but, boy oh boy, no-one’s ever done this stuff. Even Messi was later,” Lineker remarked. He went on to highlight the unique nature of Yamal’s talent, noting his intelligence and calmness on the field. “I’m not saying he’s going to be a Messi or Maradona, but he could be. To do what he’s doing at this age, and he’s so calm. His decision-making and the goal, no-one’s ever done that.”

Before the tournament, Yamal already held the records for the youngest player to appear and score for Spain.

At Euro 2024, he shattered multiple records, becoming the youngest player to make an appearance, register an assist, and score a goal in the competition.

These achievements have positioned him as one of the brightest prospects in world soccer.

Lamine Yamal has only just turned 17.

Could Yamal surpass Messi’s accomplishments at 17?

Yamal turned 17 just one day before the final against England, marking another milestone in his remarkable journey.

As he prepares to start in attack for La Roja, both English and Spanish media have lauded his contributions to the tournament. The Three Lions star further described Yamal’s performances as unparalleled.

“He’s the best 16-year-old I’ve ever seen. Rooney came into things [at 16] and scored a similar kind of goal [against Arsenal in 2002]. This was in the semi-final of the European Championship!”

Barcelona’s winger’s impact on Euro 2024 has been nothing short of sensational.

People are already drawing comparisons between his goal against France and famous moments in European Championship history; including Paul Gascoigne’s solo effort in 1996 and Marco van Basten’s volley in 1988. Yamal’s strike, coming at such a young age, has left fans and pundits alike in awe.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Visionhaus