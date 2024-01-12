The partnership between Barcelona and Nike dates back many years. Nevertheless, Puma may be the one to sever that relationship shortly.

While working together, Barcelona and Nike have achieved great success over the last quarter of a century. The Blaugrana stand to earn around $115 million per year from the arrangement until 2028. Potential factors could also increase that amount to $169 million.

However, there have been several court appearances between the two parties due to disputes about sales and servicing. Barca’s frustration grows as the American brand faced occasional stockouts in the last three years, causing discontent in the region.

To secure a better price, Xavi’s side aims to renegotiate their contract with the American brand, as reported earlier. It’s said that they think they are entitled to earn more from the arrangement.

Therefore, Nike fears that Barcelona may seek out a different uniform supplier. Because of how deeply connected they are to the Blaugrana jersey, many fans will never be able to separate the two.

Nevertheless, a big rival is reportedly trying to step in, so their collaboration could be winding down. The situation has only served to encourage Puma, a German brand, to outbid Nike in terms of compensation.

Puma offers Barcelona a better deal than Manchester City

After paying Manchester City $824 million, Puma is reportedly making a ‘historic’ bid for Barcelona that is much greater. This information was revealed by the Catalan newspaper SPORT.

Over ten years, or little more than $82 million per year, Puma will pay Pep Guardiola’s squad $824 million. Just across the street from City, Manchester United now have the most expensive kit agreement in club history.

According to Footy Headlines, Puma’s compatriot at Adidas has a $1.14 billion deal with the Old Trafford team, which pays them $114m every season. Also, Barcelona’s rivals Real Madrid get $107m per year from Adidas to provide the apparel company with jerseys.

Next season may be the last under Nike

Mundo Deportivo has further verified the reports, revealing that Puma is launching a “serious charge” to unseat Nike as the primary jersey sponsor of Barca. The Blaugrana have already started talking about leaving Nike in the locker room.

Notable athletes including Antoine Griezmann and Neymar have endorsement agreements with the German corporation. They also sponsor Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

The report goes on to add that no one at the club has tried to downplay Puma’s involvement. But the club’s decision-makers consider the topic to be a “complicated issue,” therefore they’d rather not talk about it.

This is because of the fast-deteriorating relationship with Nike, which has resulted in major conflicts in recent years. After considerable back-and-forth, the parties may decide not to extend their contract as they do not see eye to eye.

Also, the 2024-25 season might be the last with the iconic ‘Swoosh’ on a Barcelona jersey. Especially, given that Puma is actively trying to acquire the club and provide them with a top-tier contract as early as the 2025-26 season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO