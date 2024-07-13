UEFA have released their latest club coefficient ranking for the 2024-25 season, and there has been controversy regarding the placement of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Rather surprisingly, Champions League winners Real Madrid don’t hold the top spot.

Despite the public not paying much attention, these rankings are critical as they determine seedings in draws for UEFA’s club competitions; influencing the paths clubs will take in tournaments like the Champions League, Europa League, and the Europa Conference League.

The UEFA club coefficients are calculated based on a team’s performance in European competitions over the last four seasons, with additional points from their home association’s coefficient.

This weighted algorithm ensures that recent performance is given significant importance. However, it also reflects the overall strength of the leagues these clubs come from.

Who are in top 10?

Manchester City lead the standings with an impressive coefficient of 123,000 points.

Their consistent performance since the 2020/21 season, which includes winning the Champions League, reaching the final, and making it to the semi-finals, has solidified their top position. Real Madrid follow closely with 119,000 points, boosted by their 15th Champions League victory. Bayern Munich are in third place with 108,000 points, showcasing their relentless consistency in European competitions.

Interestingly, Liverpool and Roma are fourth and fifth respectively. The Reds’ strong runs in the Champions League and the Giallorossi’s deep European adventures, particularly in the Europa League, have earned them significant points.

Paris Saint-Germain, Villarreal, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, and Inter complete the top ten, all benefiting from their sustained European performances.

Manchester United, despite their illustrious history, sit in the 14th position. West Ham United’s surprising but deserved 16th place follows their triumph in the 2023 Conference League. This ranking is particularly noteworthy given their usual mid-table Premier League status.

Why are Barcelona ranked so low?

Fans have expressed mixed reactions on social media regarding the latest rankings.

The rankings of some teams have many people perplexed, especially the ones of historically powerful clubs like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

The rankings take into account only European performances, leading to seemingly surprising placements for clubs that have struggled on the continental stage but performed well domestically.

Furthermore, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Arsenal are in 17th, 18th, and 19th places respectively.

Barcelona’s position is surprising to many, given their stature in world soccer. However, their struggles in European competitions over the last few years have seen them slide down the rankings.

With a better point total than teams like the Blaugrana and the Gunners, West Ham have had a successful season. They reached the semifinals of the Europa League in 21-22, won the Conference League the year after, and were finalists last season.

Italian giants Napoli, AC Milan, and Juventus find themselves outside the top 20, ranked 21st, 22nd, and 23rd respectively.

Their mixed results in recent European campaigns have not been enough to place them higher. Rangers, holding onto points from their impressive run to the 2021/22 Europa League final, sit at 28th.

One of the most surprising rankings is Tottenham’s 45th place. They are now in the middle of the pack, between Olympiacos (44th) and Kobenhavn (46th); especially after missing out on last season’s European football and failing to make any substantial advances in previous seasons.

2024-25 UEFA rankings: Top 10

Position Club Points 1 Man City 123.000 2 Real Madrid 119.000 3 Bayern Munich 108.000 4 Liverpool 96.000 5 Roma 90.000 6 PSG 85.000 7 Villarreal 82.000 8 Borussia Dortmund 79.000 9 Chelsea 79.000 10 Inter 76.000

Photo credits: IMAGO / Pond5 Images : IMAGO / AFLOSPORT.