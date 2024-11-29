Lamine Yamal has quickly become a key figure at FC Barcelona, despite his tender age, and the team’s recent struggles have highlighted just how impactful his absence has been. As Barcelona prepares to face Las Palmas in Matchday 15 of the 2024-25 La Liga season, coach Hansi Flick has made an important decision regarding Yamal’s return to action following his injury.

Yamal suffered a sprained ankle in Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade on November 6, with an initial prognosis of a three-week layoff. After receiving medical clearance, Flick is ready to reintegrate the young star into the squad, although his role in the upcoming match remains undecided.

“He is back and he’s ready to play. We haven’t decided yet if he’ll start, but he can, and will play. That’s the plan,” said the German coach on Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Yamal’s influence in Barcelona on the pitch has been undeniable, earning him the prestigious Golden Boy award. The team has struggled in his absence, and Flick is keen to reintegrate him as quickly as possible. The coach had been forced to shift Brazilian winger Raphinha to the right flank, Yamal’s natural position, but this adjustment has yet to yield the same results.

In fact, Barcelona’s results have been noticeably affected when Yamal hasn’t started. In La Liga, the team secured victories in all matches where the 17-year-old was in the starting XI, but struggled in his absence. The first instance came in a 4-2 defeat to Osasuna, where Yamal came on as a substitute, followed by losses to Real Sociedad (1-0) and a frustrating 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo. If this trend continue, Yamal’s place in the starting lineup will likely be a non-negotiable.

Flick addresses De Jong injury situation

Another major absence for Barcelona has been that of Frenkie de Jong, whose injury woes have kept him sidelined for much of the season. As the midfield anchor remains unavailable, fans are eager for updates on his recovery and potential return to the squad.

“He’s coming back from a long injury, he’s doing well, and he’s recovering well. He returned 3 or 4 weeks ago, just before the break, he’s back. We’re helping him, and we have very good players in the midfield. When we can give him minutes, we do it. In training, he has to show that he’s 100% physically fit.”

German coach Hansi Flick emphasized that fitness is the main concern for players returning from injury. He made it clear that, regardless of their skill level, each player must demonstrate they are fully fit before being considered for selection. “Now he needs to regain his confidence, and I know that it’s very important for him to have minutes. Now we analyze each match, and what’s important is winning,” he ended.