Real Madrid faced another unexpected setback in Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, suffering a disappointing defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Not only did they fail to secure a point, but the team also struggled with efficiency, leaving fans frustrated. Despite the team’s recent struggles, coach Carlo Ancelotti remains optimistic, making a bold prediction about their chances of winning Europe’s top prize this season.

After lifting the Champions League trophy last season, expectations for the team were high, especially following the marquee signing of Kylian Mbappe. However, inconsistent form and injuries to key players have hindered the team’s progress, and Ancelotti has found himself far from meeting those lofty expectations. Still, the veteran coach is undeterred. In a recent exchange with long-time friend and La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Alberto Cerruti, Ancelotti expressed a positive outlook for Madrid’s future in the competition.

“I sent him a message today telling him that Cadena SER was going to call me in the evening, and he replied: ‘Tell them anything, but the most important thing is that in the Champions League final, Madrid will be present in Munich,'” Cerruti revealed during an appearance on El Larguero with Spanish journalist Manu Carreño.

Ancelotti’s confidence is clear as he looks to turn the team’s fortunes around. Currently, Real Madrid sits in 24th place in the Champions League standings — the last position that would secure a spot in the playoffs. With just a two-point buffer from the elimination zone and four points behind the direct qualification spots, the road ahead is tough.

Madrid’s upcoming fixtures include away games against Atalanta (5th), a home clash with RB Salzburg (32nd), and an away trip to Stade Brestois (11th). Two of these three teams sit above Madrid in the standings, making it a challenging run of matches as Ancelotti aims to lead his team back into contention.

Real Madrid’s supremacy at The Best awards

FIFA has unveiled the final shortlist for The Best, an award recognizing the top-performing player of the year. Among the ten nominees from across the globe, a notable trend emerges: Real Madrid players dominate the list, largely thanks to their triumph in the UEFA Champions League.

The list features Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, the recently retired Toni Kroos, and Kylian Mbappe—the only nominee who did not contribute to Real Madrid’s Champions League conquest. Rounding out the list are Erling Haaland and Rodri from Manchester City, Lamine Yamal from Barcelona, Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and football icon Lionel Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami.