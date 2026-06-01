Bernardo Silva’s Barcelona future reportedly depends on Marc Casadó and Roony Bardghji departure

Barcelona seem determined to reform their roster in a forceful way. After winning their second consecutive LaLiga trophy, they decided to reinforce themselves with Anthony Gordon, being the first signing. Despite already being a multimillion-dollar investment, the Blaugranas seem to have their eyes on Bernardo Silva. However, the arrival of the Portuguese star supposedly depends on the departures of Marc Casadó and Roony Bardghji.

According to Sergi de Juan, via Diario AS, Bernardo Silva has his arrival at FC Barcelona as his total priority after leaving Manchester City as a free agent. Despite the first approach being a rejection, Hansi Flick has supposedly given the green light for his signing. Being viewed as a backup to Pedri and a complementary option for the midfield, he could be a guaranteed reinforcement.

Despite Flick’s approval, the Blaugranas would first have to resolve the departures of Marc Casadó and Roony Bardghji. Without a clear place in the team’s rotation, both stars would need to leave to free up space in the roster, Sergi de Juan reveals. While the Spaniard star remains reluctant to leave, the Swede star is completely open to departing, but on loan. However, their possible exits may not be as quick as expected.

With numerous clubs interested in signing him, Bernardo Silva is reportedly expected to finalize his new team this week. With several profiles in midfield, the Blaugranas could take a few weeks to open up space in the squad, meaning his arrival could be delayed. Because of this, Atlético Madrid could return to the charge to sign the Portuguese midfielder, complicating his arrival to Hansi Flick’s team.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, interacts with Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva threatens Marc Bernal and Gavi rotation at Barcelona

Throughout Hansi Flick’s tenure, Hansi Flick, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have established themselves as the starting midfielders at Barcelona. With numerous matches across the season, Marc Bernal and Gavi have had plenty of prominence as impact substitutes. However, the possible arrival of Bernardo Silva could limit the playing time in the rotation for both stars in the 2026–27 season.

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Looking ahead to the next season, the Blaugranas may not change their approach in midfield, leaving Bernardo Silva with a more occasional role, since his inclusion in the starting lineup would leave either Fermín López or Dani Olmo out. With this, the Portuguese veteran could become the first backup for Pedri or Frenkie, a role that used to belong to Gavi. In addition, Marc Bernal’s development could be affected, as he would not get more playing time.

At 31 years old, Bernardo Silva could be a great signing for Barcelona, as he would provide a boost to the squad’s rotation. However, his potential arrival would harm the development of the club’s young players. With this in mind, the departures of Roony Bardghji and Marc Casadó may not be the only ones, as Marc Bernal could have to leave on loan or Gavi could move to play as an attacking midfielder or winger, something he has already done.