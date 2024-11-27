Seventeen-year-old Lamine Yamal has been crowned the 2024 Golden Boy, awarded annually by Tuttosport to the best U21 player in European soccer. The FC Barcelona winger follows in the footsteps of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (2023 winner) and becomes the third Barcelona player to claim the accolade in the past four years, after Pedri (2021) and Gavi (2022).

This is the fifth time a Spanish player has won the Golden Boy, highlighting the strength of Spanish youth football. Previous Spanish winners include Cesc Fàbregas (2006), Isco Alarcón (2012), Pedri, Gavi, and now Yamal.

Lionel Messi won the same recognition in 2005, a year after his professional debut. Yamal is following in the footsteps of the Argentine star, seeking to become Barca’s new superstar.

The Tuttosport awards didn’t stop there. German midfielder Toni Kroos, recently retired after a stellar career, notably with Real Madrid, was awarded the Golden Player for his outstanding performance last season.

The Spanish domination continues in the women’s category. Vicky López, a midfielder for FC Barcelona, secured the Golden Girl award. Her teammate, Aitana Bonmatí, further solidified Spain’s dominance by winning the Golden Woman award, cementing her position as one of the world’s best players after securing the last two Ballon d’Or awards.

Yamal’s meteoric rise

Yamal’s ascension to the top of European football has been nothing short of meteoric. His incredible performances last season, culminating in a triumphant European Championship campaign for Spain, solidified him as the frontrunner for the Golden Boy. The Mataró-born winger quickly became a key figure for both club and country.

Yamal’s professional debut with FC Barcelona came in the 2022-23 season, under the watchful eye of Xavi Hernández, featuring in the latter stages of a match against Real Betis. Last season, his impact was undeniable— seven goals and seven assists in 50 appearances for the Blaugrana.

This form caught the eye of the Spanish national team manager, Luis de la Fuente, who gave Yamal his international debut against Georgia in a European Championship qualifier. Yamal’s debut was nothing short of sensational, scoring his first goal for La Roja at just 16 years and 57 days old, setting a new record as the youngest player ever to score for Spain.

Yamal’s remarkable talent shone brightly during the European Championship. He formed a dynamic partnership with Nico Williams, transforming Spain’s wings into an unstoppable force. His contributions played a vital role in Spain’s victory, further cementing his status as one of European football’s most exciting young talents.

With the Golden Boy award secured, Lamine Yamal has cemented his place among the elite. His talent, determination, and potential make him one of the most exciting prospects in world football. The future looks exceptionally bright for this exceptional young player.