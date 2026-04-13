Good news for Cristiano Ronaldo in SPL title race as Iñigo Martinez returns from injury to Al Nassr trainings

Cristiano Ronaldo saw only good news since his return from injury, with Al Nassr finding a great form while their prosecutors dropped points over the last games. As part of yet another great update for the Portuguese star and the club, star defender Iñigo Martinez returned to the team trainings to continue the Saudi Pro League title race.

Al Nassr took Sunday off after Saturday’s win against Al Okhdood, and on Monday’s training session, Iñigo Martinez returned to group training. The Spanish defender made his way back after almost one month sidelined due to a tear in his hamstring.

With his return alongside his teammates, Iñigo Martinez has been confirmed as available for Al Nassr’s next game. For Matchday 29 of the SPL, Ronaldo and company will be hosting the game against Al Ettifaq on Wednesday, April 15th, to keep their historic winning streak of 14 wins going.

Due to this injury, Martinez missed the last two games against Al Najma and Al Okhdood, both teams siting at rock bottom of the table. With more challenging duels on the horizon, his return to the team will be key, but for the upcoming game, as reported by Al Arriyadiyah, head coach Jorge Jesus will have the last word on his presence.

Inigo Martinez in Al Nassr’s training session.

In the 5-2 win against Al Najma, coach Jesus remarked that the team wasn’t good defensively. “We were not good defensively today, especially at the back line. We missed Martínez, and that affected our defensive balance,” he said in the post match press conference, highlighting his importance on the team.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr to record winning streak to boost Saudi Pro League title hopes

Cristiano Ronaldo and rest of starters with recovery exercises

In contrast with Iñigo Martinez and a limited group, Cristiano Ronaldo took part of the recovery routine and exercises alongside the players that started the last game against Al Okhdood. The focus and normal training sessions was more focused on non-starting players.

Since recovering from his hamstring injury, Ronaldo got subbed off in the 2 games he’s performed, though his form remains intact with three goals scored in that span. With six games left in the Saudi Pro League, and with Al Nassr sitting at the top with 73 points, managing his minutes will be key for both the title race, and also to reach fitness with the World Cup in less than two months.