Benzema misses penalty as Al Hilal crash out of AFC Champions League: how does it affect Ronaldo’s Al Nassr?

Karim Benzema found himself at the center of a painful moment on Monday after missing a decisive penalty in Al Hilal‘s elimination from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite quarterfinals. With their continental ambitions now extinguished, the fallout from that exit could have significant implications for Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr.

At Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, Al Hilal faced Qatari side Al Sadd in a rescheduled Round of 16 tie, part of a series of AFC fixtures in the western region pushed back from March. The game got off to a promising start for Al Hilal when Sergej Milinković-Savić opened the scoring in the 29th minute, but Al Sadd proved relentless in finding equalizers, with the two sides never separated by more than one goal in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

The compressed schedule that followed the rescheduling forced the AFC to switch the remaining knockout ties from two-legged affairs to single-match eliminations. With the score still level after 90 minutes, the game went to extra time and then to a penalty shootout to decide who advanced to the quarterfinals.

Roberto Firmino missed Al Sadd’s opening spot kick, leaving Al Hilal in the driving seat at 2-1, but Benzema then stepped up and sent his effort over the crossbar attempting to go top left. Al Sadd converted every remaining penalty, and with Saimon Bouabre also missing for Al Hilal, the Saudi side were eliminated 4-2 in the shootout.

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Al Hilal refocus on the SPL after continental exit

The defeat to Al Sadd ended an otherwise unbeaten run for Al Hilal across both the AFC league phase and the Saudi Pro League in the 2025-26 season. With no international competition left to play for, Benzema’s side will now channel all of their energy into the domestic title race, a development that Al Nassr will be keeping a close eye on.

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Al Sadd will face Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Thursday, April 16 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with the semifinals scheduled for April 20 and 21 and the AFC Champions League Elite final set for April 25. Freed from those continental demands, Al Hilal will now have no fixture congestion to manage heading into the critical final weeks of the SPL season.

Al Hilal’s next league match is not until April 28 against Damac FC, giving them a two-week window to rest, recover and sharpen up before resuming their title push. After a further fixture against Al Hazem on May 2, Benzema and Ronaldo will then square off on May 7 in what promises to be a defining Al Nassr vs. Al Hilal showdown that could go a long way toward deciding who lifts the Saudi Pro League trophy.

On the other side of the equation, Al Nassr still have AFC Champions League Two commitments to attend to, with a quarterfinal against Al Wasl on the horizon and potentially more rounds beyond that. Ronaldo has been largely absent from the club’s continental games, but the added fixture load could leave Al Nassr’s squad with more fatigue in their legs when that pivotal May 7 clash arrives.

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That context gives Al Hilal a potential edge heading into the six-point encounter, having had significantly more rest in the buildup. Al Nassr currently hold a commanding lead with 73 points to Al Hilal’s 68, and a victory in that meeting could all but seal the title, setting up a Saudi Pro League finale where the championship could come down to the very last game of the season.