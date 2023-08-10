This Athletic Bilbao TV schedule will have you all set to watch the top Basque club in Spain.

A founding member of La Liga, Athletic have never been relegated below the top tier of Spanish football.

Athletic Bilbao TV Schedule

Athletic Bilbao on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1898

Stadium: San Mamés

Manager: Ernesto Valverde

Spanish top-flight titles: 8

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 23

Best European finish: UEFA Cup/Europa League runners-up (1977, 2012)

Where Can I Watch the Athletic Bilbao Match?

Every single La Liga game is streamed on on ESPN+ in English and Spanish in the United States. The Copa del Rey is also available on the service.

Most games are also simulcast on ESPN Deportes in Spanish. This means they are available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, or your cable/satellite provider that carries ESPN Deportes. Rarely select games also appear on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Watch Athletic Bilbao on ESPN+:

Athletic are semi-regular participants in European competitions. When looking for UEFA games, Paramount+ has English coverage (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League). Sometimes high-profile late round games are shown on CBS over-the-air.

Spanish-language UEFA matches are televised on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. Streaming in Spanish can be found via the service ViX.

Athletic Bilbao History

The club are commonly known as Athletic Bilbao outside of Spain, but (despite their crest that features the word “Bilbao”) the official name is Athletic Club.

The club was founded at the end of the 19th century, in 1898. Five years later, an affiliated team was founded in Madrid by Basque students that would become Atlético Madrid.

Bilbao is located in a region known as the Basque Country, a distinct cultural area that straddles the border of Spain and France. Spanish Basque Country is an autonomous region, with its own government. This cultural backdrop is an essential part of the identity of the club.

In fact, Athletic is famous for its policy of only signing Basque players.

Limiting themselves to only a small region from which to source players has not necessarily hurt results, however. They are the fourth-most successful club in all of Spain, with eight La Liga titles. This is behind only Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid. Athletic has the second most Copa del Rey titles of any club as well.

Despite ranking high on the all-time honors lists for Spanish football, none of those trophies have come recently. The most recent league and Copa titles came in 1984.

Still, Athletic Club have remained a strong side. They have never been relegated from the top tier since its foundation in 1929. They are one of only three clubs to achieve this feat – the others being Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Athletic Bilbao News

