Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind Manchester City’s recent dominance, has consistently voiced his concerns over the increasingly congested soccer calendar. Every season, the Catalan coach criticizes the authorities for the relentless schedule that demands players to participate in an excessive number of matches. He argues that the packed fixture list is detrimental to players’ health and performance. He expressed this sentiment with growing frustration.

The Spaniard’s dissatisfaction with the authorities’ inaction led him to take a bold step this preseason. Recognizing that his complaints were falling on deaf ears, the Manchester City boss decided to give his players an extended break. That’s even before they resumed training for the upcoming campaign. This move, while controversial, underscores Guardiola‘s commitment to player welfare.

The decision to grant his players additional rest has inevitably impacted City’s preseason preparations. The reigning Premier League champions embarked on their tour of the United States with a significantly depleted squad. Many first-team players who participated in summer international tournaments have not yet rejoined the team. This lack of star power both on and off the pitch has shone a spotlight on the coach’s stance and the broader issue of player burnout.

What did Guardiola say about impending calendar?

In the wake of consecutive defeats during the preseason friendlies, Guardiola defended his decision, emphasizing the necessity of prioritizing players’ health over immediate results. “We will arrive late but not [just] against Manchester United [in the Community Shield], against Chelsea and Ipswich too. We will be late. It’s about trying not to drop many points, try to compete well. We don’t have players because they have to rest,” Guardiola stated.

He did not mince words when addressing the scheduling policies of FIFA, UEFA, and the Premier League. “If the big bosses and all the institutions like FIFA, UEFA and the Premier League don’t think about the players then the managers have to think about them, otherwise they will die. It’s too much. That’s why three weeks or one month is necessary, but the competition is there, and you have to adapt.”

Guardiola’s remarks highlight the lack of a unified approach to player welfare across soccer’s governing bodies. The relentless push for more games, driven by commercial interests, leaves little room for rest and recovery. “There’s no solution, there will not be a solution because there is no intention to find a solution. The clubs have to travel to show our brand around the world, to let other continents and places see our players, and we have to adapt”, he added.

Nothing new for City to start season late

Despite the challenges, the 53-year-old remains optimistic about City’s prospects. He acknowledges that the squad, once fully assembled, possesses the quality to compete at the highest level. “We have a good squad when everybody comes back, and we have three, four, five interesting [young] players just in case we need them. We will do what we have done in the previous seasons when we have had success having the same calendar as this year.”

The Citizens were scheduled to resume training on July 15, 2024, following the conclusion of the Euros and Copa America. Pep’s decision to allow them an extended break reflects his belief in the importance of rest.

Historically, they have often started the season sluggishly, only to gather momentum as the campaign progresses. Guardiola’s strategy of ensuring players are deliberately undercooked at the start appears to be effective in maintaining freshness and peak performance until the final league game in May. This method, although unconventional, has contributed to City’s sustained success.

PHOTOS: IMAGO