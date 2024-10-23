Arsenal could be without five key players because of injuries for a massive matchup with Liverpool at the weekend. The Gunners have missed captain and main playmaker Martin Odegaard since he suffered an ankle injury in early September. Without the midfielder pulling the strings, the North London club has looked noticeably stagnate going forward in recent weeks.

The Norway international has returned to partial training but does not appear to be ready to face the Reds. Bukayo Saka is also a major doubt for the upcoming fixture as well. The star winger has missed the team’s last two matches due to a leg injury while on international duty with England.

Following Arsenal’s slim 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, manager Mikel Arteta told reporters that Saka is “unlikely” to play Liverpool. The Englishman has four days to recover from the setback but has not trained at all since suffering the setback. Odegaard and Saka are undoubtedly Arsenal’s most important offensive players.

Defensive trio could miss match against the Premier League leaders

Along with potentially missing key creative stars, Arteta will likely have to shuffle his defense at the weekend. William Saliba will miss the Liverpool fixture after receiving a controversial red card against Bournemouth. The center-back was sent off for a tactical foul 45 yards away from goal. As a result, the world-class defender will be suspended for the next Premier League game.

Versatile defender Jurrien Timber is a major doubt against Liverpool as well. The Dutchman last featured for the Gunners in a Champions League matchup with Paris Saint-Germain three weeks ago. Nevertheless, Arteta previously stated that Timber may face Shakhtar on Tuesday, so the defender is likely nearing a comeback.

Despite this potentially positive news, Arsenal suffered another injury setback against the Ukrainian side. Riccardo Calafiori required a substitution late in the victory due to an apparent knee issue. The Italy international was able to walk off of the pitch without much of a limp. Arteta, however, later labeled the problem as “not great news” following the game.

There were also concerns regarding right-back Ben White on Tuesday. The fellow defender exited during the halftime break. Nevertheless, the manager told reporters after the game that the decision was solely tactical. White previously picked up a yellow card and the Spaniard did not want to risk going down to 10 players.

Arteta says Arsenal will be “flying” against Liverpool despite injuries

The series of injuries will be a massive worry for Arsenal fans heading into such a big game. While it is still very early in the season, a potential defeat for the Gunners would leave them seven points behind league-leading Liverpool.

Arteta, however, proclaimed that his team will be ready for the challenge at the weekend. The manager told reporters on Tuesday that “we’ll be flying” come Sunday. The remark came after the Gunners looked lethargic in the second half against Shakhtar.

Arteta’s comment suggests that Arsenal will stick with an attacking lineup against the powerful Reds. Possibly going with a more defensive style could be a more pragmatic approach. The coach, on the other hand, is ready to go for it to help make up ground in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners will have a slight advantage in preparations for the game as they will have an extra day of rest. Liverpool traveled to Germany to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

