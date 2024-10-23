Manchester United continues to be linked with high-profile managers as Erik ten Hag’s future remains uncertain. The club’s current coach is on the hot seat after a slow start to the season. The Red Devils currently sit 12th in the Premier League standings after winning just three of their first eight matches.

Ten Hag’s position with the team looked to be getting even worse last weekend. Brentford took a lead at Old Trafford into the break following a header from Ethan Pinnock. The coach’s halftime talk, however, seemed to motivate his players, as the Red Devils scored two second-half goals to take the three points.

Despite the win, United brass has reportedly been working behind the scenes to sound out potential Ten Hag replacements. Team officials even recently met to discuss the coach’s position in the team. The outcome of the lengthy summit resulted in the Dutchman keeping his job. This could seemingly change with more poor results in the near future though.

Thomas Tuchel was recently heavily linked with a move to the club, should they fire Ten Hag. Nevertheless, the German coach has since accepted a position with the England national team. Tuchel, however, is certainly not the lone option for the Red Devils.

United CEO reportedly met Xavi in Spain

According to Mail Sport, United has also contacted former Barcelona coach Xavi regarding the situation. The news outlet claims that the two sides have discussed the coaching role in Manchester two separate times in recent months.

The talks were led by United chief executive officer Omar Berrada and three other key figures at the club. Berrada, who only just recently arrived at the team, reportedly flew to Barcelona last week to have a face-to-face meeting with Xavi.

Sources with the Red Devils have played down the trip to the Catalan city due to the 2024 America’s Cup. The prestigious yacht race was off the coast of Barcelona. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United’s minority owner, also supports the sailing team INEOS Britannia. The British yacht eventually lost the competition to a team from New Zealand.

Xavi, who has claimed that he wants to manage a club outside of Spain, departed Barca after the 2023/24 season. The former star midfielder previously guided the club to the 2022/23 LaLiga title. He then declared that he was leaving the Catalan club back in January. Although Barca brass talked him into staying, the team eventually fired the coach in May.

Club is working behind the scenes despite giving current coach another chance

United officials are seemingly giving Ten Hag ample time to turn things around. They are not going to make a rash decision in the situation. Nevertheless, they are also doing their due diligence for preparations in case they do make a managerial change.

Assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy would likely become a solid short-term solution should the Red Devil opt to sack Ten Hag. The fellow Dutchman came into the fray ahead of the current campaign. United, however, also needs to have a more permanent plan in place should they make the drastic decision.

One manager who may resist a potential switch to Manchester is Thomas Frank. The Brentford boss has done a fantastic job with the Bees since taking over in 2018.

Frank has been linked with United in recent months. Recently, he claimed that he is more than happy with the West London club. The Dane has asserted that moving to a bigger club, such as the Red Devils, would not make his life any better.

PHOTOS: IMAGO