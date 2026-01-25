Karim Benzema could replicate Luka Modrić’s move as Juventus star opens door to ‘last dance’ in Europe

Karim Benzema could become one of the most intriguing names on the market ahead of the 2026-27 season, with his current deal at Al Ittihad set to expire at the end of the campaign and no renewal progress reported so far. In a scenario reminiscent of former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modrić, a Juventus star has opened the door to a potential “last dance” in Europe for the French striker.

Juventus have been steadily reclaiming their status as one of Italy’s top clubs, now under the leadership of Luciano Spalletti. One of the cornerstones of the project has been Khéphren Thuram, who has appeared in 27 matches this season for the Vecchia Signora and views a potential Benzema arrival favorably.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Thuram was asked whether he would recommend Benzema or N’Golo Kanté (both currently in Saudi Arabia) for a final stint at Juventus, similar to Modrić’s move to AC Milan., and the midfielder did not hesitate: “Absolutely. We’re talking about players who are still extremely strong, and Juventus is a great place to be. Football is changing—now top players are competing into their 40s.“

The France international also highlighted how Benzema’s experience and unique skill set could prove decisive if he were to join the club. “Benzema is 38, but he’s intelligent, knows how to score goals, and has won the Ballon d’Or: he would make a difference at Juve, in Serie A and in every competition. The same goes for Kanté,” Thuram concluded.

Kephren Thuram of Juventus.

As Thuram noted, several veteran players have made headlines during the 2025-26 Serie A season. Alongside Modrić (40), who has arguably been AC Milan’s standout performer this campaign, Raúl Albiol at Pisa (40), Edin Džeko at Fiorentina (39), and November Player of the Month Jamie Vardy at US Cremonese (39) have all been regular contributors despite approaching or surpassing 40.

According to data collected from Transfermarkt, Serie A is the second-oldest league on average among Europe’s top five, with a mean age of 26.5. It trails only La Liga (27.3), followed by the Premier League (26.3), the Bundesliga (25.8), and Ligue 1 (25.5), making Italy a fitting destination for a potential Benzema “last dance” in Europe.

SPL and a huge exodus ahead

After winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema took the next step in his career by joining Al Ittihad on a free transfer from Real Madrid in June 2023. The club enjoyed major success last season, capturing both the 2024-25 Saudi Cup and Saudi Pro League, but struggles this year have raised questions about the long-term stability of the SPL project.

Currently, Al Ittihad stars Benzema, Fabinho, and Kanté are all set to see their contracts expire at the end of the season, with Kanté even exploring a potential winter return to Europe with Fenerbahçe. With multiple departures expected, the Saudi Pro League is reportedly planning a post-2026 World Cup overhaul targeting names like Vinícius Júnior and Mohamed Salah, while Benzema and other veterans are anticipated to move on.

