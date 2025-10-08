Trending topics:
Argentina vs Puerto Rico match hit with major changes: New date and venue reported for Messi’s US game

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi will play two friendlies with Argentina on US soil.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi will play two friendlies with Argentina on US soil.

After wrapping up their participation in the World Cup qualifiers in September—finishing first in the South American standings—Lionel Messi‘s Argentina now face only friendly matches in 2025. The first two of these will be held in the United States during the September international break, against Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

The first of those matchups, against Venezuela, was always scheduled to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday the 10th, and that will remain unchanged. However, the game against Puerto Rico has undergone a series of last-minute modifications.

Originally set to be played at Soldier Field on Monday, October 13, the match had to be moved from Chicago due to a wave of protests in the city, prompting authorities to decide that hosting an event of this nature at this time would not be appropriate.

This led to a venue change that, while still pending official confirmation, is reportedly Chase Stadium in Miami, where Inter Miami typically play while their new stadium is under construction. However, the change of venue is not the only adjustment being made.

Lionel Scaloni dismissed Lionel Messi and Cristiano from his list of the 3 best players in the world.

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina.

According to journalist Gaston Edul, the match between Argentina and Puerto Rico will not only move from Chicago to Miami, but will also be rescheduled. Instead of taking place on Monday, October 13, as initially planned, it will now be played on Tuesday, October 14.

How to buy tickets for 2025 October international friendlies in the USA

Will Messi play against Venezuela and Puerto Rico?

Lionel Messi is among the 27 players called up by Lionel Scaloni for the October international break, following the last-minute withdrawal of Thiago Almada, who stayed with Atletico Madrid to prioritize his physical recovery.

However, Messi’s inclusion in the squad does not guarantee his participation in both matches. The forward has been dealing with physical issues in recent weeks, and with the decisive phase of the 2025 Major League Soccer season approaching, it’s likely he won’t be pushed unnecessarily in Argentina’s friendlies.

“We’re going to talk with him and with everyone. The idea is not to take risks with anyone,” Scaloni said at a press conference this week when asked about Messi’s status. “These are friendlies and the national team is important, but if someone has even a minor issue… we’re not going to risk anyone. If they’re fit, they’ll play.”

International Friendlies 2025 TV Schedule USA

What’s next for Messi

Inter Miami have two regular-season MLS games remaining. The first is this Saturday against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium, where Messi will obviously be absent due to his commitment with the Argentina national team. That game takes place just 24 hours after the friendly against Venezuela.

After the Tuesday match against Puerto Rico, the Argentine players will return to their respective clubs. For Leo, that won’t require any travel, since he’ll already be in Miami. That may give him an edge heading into the Herons’ final regular-season game: Saturday the 18th against Nashville SC at Geodis Park.

