INTERNATIONAL BREAK
Bad news for Lionel Messi: Argentina star misses US October tour due to injury

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
Lionel Messi of Argentina.

The Argentina national team will head to the United States next week for a tour that includes two friendly matches. Lionel Messi is expected to feature, playing in one of his final appearances of the year with the national team. However, a key teammate will be absent.

“The Atletico Madrid player Thiago Almada will miss the two friendlies in the United States,” the official Argentina national team account announced on X this Saturday, confirming that the midfielder will not even travel from Spain to America.

Almada has been sidelined for several weeks due to a muscle injury in his right leg, suffered during Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on September 4. He was subbed off in the second half of that match and didn’t travel to Ecuador for the final game of the international window.

Upon returning to Spain, the midfielder was carefully managed by coach Diego Simeone to ensure a full recovery. As a result, he has missed Atletico Madrid’s last six matches. In La Liga, he was unavailable for the derby against Real Madrid and games against Villarreal, Mallorca, and Rayo Vallecano. In the UEFA Champions League, he missed both the Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt clashes.

Atletico Madrid need Almada

After spending more than $45 million to sign Almada this summer, Atletico Madrid placed high expectations on him. His performances with Atlanta United in Major League Soccer and Botafogo in Brazil justified the investment. But it was his standout play for Argentina that elevated his reputation to star status.

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

With that in mind, Almada is expected to play a major role for the Spanish side during the most demanding stretch of the season, both domestically and in Europe. From that perspective, the decision not to travel with the Argentina national team is welcome news for Atletico Madrid, who want him fully fit for their most critical upcoming fixture: a Champions League showdown against Arsenal on October 21.

What are Argentina’s options without Almada?

This year, Argentina have had to play several matches without Lionel Messi, who missed key fixtures due to injury. In those instances, head coach Lionel Scaloni turned to Thiago Almada — and the midfielder delivered strong performances against Uruguay, Brazil, and Colombia.

October will be a different story. Messi is available for the upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, while Almada will be out. However, Scaloni still has plenty of options to fill the gap. Enzo Fernandez returns after serving a suspension in September, and other possibilities include Nicolas Paz, Giovani Lo Celso, and Franco Mastantuono.

