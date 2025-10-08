Two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid makes a strong confession after injury struggles: ‘I considered retirement’

Following Zinedine Zidane’s departure, many expected Real Madrid to struggle in European competition. Contrary to these predictions, the team has remained fiercely competitive in the UEFA Champions League, capturing two titles since Zidane left in 2021. Remarkably, a key player instrumental in these triumphs has now opened up about the challenges he faced during his extensive injury recovery, adding depth to his impressive comeback.

“With my second injury (right knee), a lot of things went through my mind. I thought about quitting soccer because it’s not easy… It’s been a difficult two years, with two very complicated injuries. You deal with the second one differently because you already know the process. It’s not easy. You have to be very close to your family,” Eder Militao confessed at the latest press conference with Brazil.

Since his 2019 arrival at Real Madrid, Eder Militao has solidified his status as a central defensive force. Although injuries were rare in his career, an unfortunate setback struck on August 12, 2023, when the Brazilian tore his cruciate ligament against Athletic Club Bilbao. He made a successful recovery, but in November 2024, adversity struck again with the same injury, this time impacting both menisci in his left leg.

Eder Militao, against all odds, staged a triumphant comeback with Real Madrid in June 2025, defying two career-threatening injuries. Gradually working his way back, he reclaimed his spot in head coach Xabi Alonso’s starting lineup, partnering with rising star Dean Huijsen in defense. His impressive return hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Brazil’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has included him in the squad for the October friendlies.

Real Madrid still face major injury crisis in the 2025-26 season

Despite an impressive comeback by Eder Militao after a series of injuries, Real Madrid continue to grapple with a heavy injury list in the 2025-26 season. Head coach Xabi Alonso faces upcoming games without key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Daniel Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, and Dean Huijsem. The good news is that all are expected to return by the end of October.

Antonio Rudiger, another crucial player, is also sidelined due to a thigh injury. The German defender will remain unavailable until early December, meaning Real Madrid will miss his presence for a few more months. Nevertheless, head coach Xabi Alonso has expertly managed the squad, keeping them undefeated in the Champions League and sitting atop the LaLiga standings.