USA friendlies
Comments

How to buy tickets for 2025 October international friendlies in the USA

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina, Raul Jimenez (M) #9 of Mexico, and Christian Pulisic (R) #10 of the United States will be some of the stars in the USA friendlies.
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, several national teams are heading to the October international window, either to secure their place in the tournament or to prepare with friendlies and finalize their squads. The United States will host multiple matches over the next two weeks.

Supporters will have the chance to watch these upcoming games live from the stands:

  • Argentina vs. Venezuela.
  • USMNT vs. Ecuador.
  • Mexico vs. Colombia.
  • Puerto Rico vs. Argentina.
  • Colombia vs. Canada.
  • USMNT vs. Australia.

You’ll be able to find the details for every game in order, including where to purchase tickets.

Where to buy tickets for USA October international friendlies

Tickets for the friendlies in the U.S. are currently available through Vivid Seats, with prices varying depending on the match, section, and availability. Generally, tickets start around $54–$60, with premium sideline or VIP seats listed at higher prices.

Vivid Seats allows fans to select their seats directly from an interactive stadium map and offers mobile ticket delivery for convenience.

International Friendlies 2025 TV Schedule USA

Match details for Argentina vs. Venezuela

Argentina will open their U.S. tour against Venezuela. Tickets are available here.

  • Date: Friday, October 10, 2025.
  • Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PST.
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida.

Parking tickets for Argentina vs. Venezuela

Fans can also purchase parking passes for Hard Rock Stadium to attend the match with their vehicles. Tickets are available here.

Match details for USMNT vs. Ecuador

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT will face Ecuador, one of South America’s strongest sides. Tickets are available here.

  • Date: Friday, October 10, 2025.
  • Kickoff time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PST.
  • Venue: Q2 Stadium – Austin, Texas.

Match details for Mexico vs. Colombia

Mexico will kick off their October friendlies against Colombia, who have already qualified for the World Cup. Tickets are available here.

  • Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025.
  • Kickoff time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PST.
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas.

Parking tickets for Mexico vs. Colombia

AT&T Stadium also offers parking passes for fans attending by car. Tickets are available here.

Match details for Puerto Rico vs. Argentina

To close out their U.S. tour, Argentina will face Puerto Rico in the first-ever match between the two nations—a team Messi has yet to face in his career. Tickets are available here.

  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025.
  • Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PST.
  • Venue: Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois.
Match details for Colombia vs. Canada

Colombia will play Canada, another 2026 World Cup host nation, in their second U.S. friendly. Tickets are available here.

  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
  • Kickoff time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PST.
  • Venue: Sports Illustrated Stadium – Harrison, Nueva Jersey.

Match details for USMNT vs. Australia

The USMNT will conclude the October friendlies against Australia, who has also qualified for the World Cup. Tickets are available here.

  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
  • Kickoff time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PST.
  • Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, Colorado.
