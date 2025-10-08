Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Will Lionel Messi play in U.S. friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni offers subtle seven-word hint

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (L) and Lionel Scaloni (R) of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) and Lionel Scaloni (R) of Argentina.

The anticipation surrounding Lionel Messi’s participation in Argentina’s upcoming friendlies has reached fever pitch. The World Cup-winning captain, now 38, has joined Lionel Scaloni’s squad after a relentless run of games with Inter Miami, playing seven times in just 21 days. But as Argentina prepares to face Venezuela in Miami and Puerto Rico in Chicago, the manager has delivered a calm yet telling message about his star player’s situation — one wrapped in a seven-word hint that has everyone guessing.

Messi’s arrival in Argentina’s camp at Inter Miami’s training base in Fort Lauderdale was met with both excitement and concern. Fans were eager to see their captain back in the iconic Albiceleste colors, yet questions lingered over his fitness after a congested club schedule.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the friendlies, Lionel Scaloni addressed the issue with a measured tone, careful not to raise expectations or panic. “We will make a decision, we will see how he [Messi] and the rest of the players are,” he said. “We are going to talk to him and to the others.”

Behind those words lies the reality that Messi’s involvement in Friday’s clash against Venezuela remains uncertain, particularly as Inter Miami faces Atlanta United in a crucial MLS fixture less than 24 hours later. While Miami has already secured a place in the MLS playoffs, the club is still battling for a top seeding that would guarantee home-field advantage — a factor both Scaloni and Messi are well aware of.

Scaloni’s seven-word hint

Midway through his comments, Scaloni offered the clearest clue yet about his captain’s status — though he phrased it with deliberate subtlety. “The idea is not to risk anyone,” he said, a seven-word hint that encapsulated Argentina’s cautious approach to these matches.

Advertisement

He continued, “These are important games for the national team, but they are friendlies. Whoever has a minor problem, whether it’s him or someone else, we are not going to take any risks whatsoever.”

That statement, delivered with Scaloni’s characteristic calm, underscores a broader philosophy guiding Argentina’s current preparations: to protect the players’ long-term health while using this window to refresh the squad ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Santiago Gimenez clash looms: Venue for Mexico’s pre-World Cup 2026 friendly against Portugal reportedly revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Santiago Gimenez clash looms: Venue for Mexico’s pre-World Cup 2026 friendly against Portugal reportedly revealed

Just months before the 2026 World Cup kicks off in North America, fans could be treated to a dream friendly: Santiago Gimenez’s Mexico potentially taking on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs South Korea match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico will face South Korea in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the essential information about the match, including kickoff time and how to watch on TV or stream in the USA.

How to watch USA vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch USA vs Japan match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

USA take on Japan in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the essential information about the match, including kickoff time and how to watch on TV or stream in the USA.

Lionel Messi’s teammate Jordi Alba retires: How many players are left from Barcelona’s last Champions League title?

Lionel Messi’s teammate Jordi Alba retires: How many players are left from Barcelona’s last Champions League title?

Jordi Alba, after an illustrious 18-year career, announced his retirement from professional soccer. Despite his continued brilliance with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, his departure leaves even fewer players active from Barcelona's last Champions League victory lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo