Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Argentina
Comments

Lionel Messi faces sudden change in US tour as Argentina vs. Puerto Rico moved from Chicago

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi was expected to make his appearance in Chicago to face Puerto Rico at Soldier Field next Monday, October 13, during Argentina’s US tour for the October international break. However, plans have changed, as the venue has now been moved out of the state of Illinois.

Following Inter Miami’s MLS match against the New England Revolution, Messi didn’t need to travel far, as the Argentina national team has been using Inter Miami’s facilities for training. Preparation appeared to be on track for Friday’s friendly against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium, before traveling to Chicago to face Puerto Rico — until a decision was made to relocate the match.

Due to recent social unrest and ongoing protests in the city, authorities have decided to move the game between Argentina and Puerto Rico out of Chicago. This comes after President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to several US cities, including Chicago.

An official announcement confirming the change is still pending, but the developing situation has forced organizers to cancel the Chicago venue. Both the Argentine and Puerto Rican football associations remain committed to holding the game on the same date and with the same opponent, leaving only the host stadium yet to be determined.

Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field.

Chicago Fire FC and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field.

Chase Stadium emerges as the most likely replacement

Argentina’s national team has already completed its second day of training at Inter Miami’s facilities. Given that several players were in action over the weekend, sessions have been lighter, though both matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico remain key in the team’s World Cup preparations. Finding a new venue for the second friendly is therefore a top priority.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

see also

Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

According to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, Miami is the leading candidate to host the relocated match, with Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium being the most likely venue. The stadium is already set to host Friday’s friendly against Venezuela, and with no travel required, it would be a strategic option for Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni emphasized the importance of these games in shaping the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. “You have to come. I’m the coach — the players are resting, looking ahead to what’s coming. We’re going to try to see some new players, people we’ve brought in to see if they can get on board. We have to take advantage of these matches to evaluate them,” to the press in an event in Miami on Tuesday.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jordi Alba’s retirement could open door for former Real Madrid to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba’s retirement could open door for former Real Madrid to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

With Jordi Alba announcing his retirement, the door is now open for a former Real Madrid player to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

A key Argentina player will not be able to join Lionel Messi for the team’s debut at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi breaks silence after Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba announces his professional retirement

Lionel Messi breaks silence after Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba announces his professional retirement

Following an extensive career, Jordi Alba announced his retirement from soccer at season's end with Inter Miami. Lionel Messi swiftly reacted to this, sharing a heartfelt comment on his post.

Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

During the October international break, teams such as Portugal and France could secure their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo