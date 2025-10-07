Lionel Messi faces sudden change in US tour as Argentina vs. Puerto Rico moved from Chicago

Lionel Messi was expected to make his appearance in Chicago to face Puerto Rico at Soldier Field next Monday, October 13, during Argentina’s US tour for the October international break. However, plans have changed, as the venue has now been moved out of the state of Illinois.

Following Inter Miami’s MLS match against the New England Revolution, Messi didn’t need to travel far, as the Argentina national team has been using Inter Miami’s facilities for training. Preparation appeared to be on track for Friday’s friendly against Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium, before traveling to Chicago to face Puerto Rico — until a decision was made to relocate the match.

Due to recent social unrest and ongoing protests in the city, authorities have decided to move the game between Argentina and Puerto Rico out of Chicago. This comes after President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to several US cities, including Chicago.

An official announcement confirming the change is still pending, but the developing situation has forced organizers to cancel the Chicago venue. Both the Argentine and Puerto Rican football associations remain committed to holding the game on the same date and with the same opponent, leaving only the host stadium yet to be determined.

Chase Stadium emerges as the most likely replacement

Argentina’s national team has already completed its second day of training at Inter Miami’s facilities. Given that several players were in action over the weekend, sessions have been lighter, though both matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico remain key in the team’s World Cup preparations. Finding a new venue for the second friendly is therefore a top priority.

According to Argentine journalist Gastón Edul, Miami is the leading candidate to host the relocated match, with Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium being the most likely venue. The stadium is already set to host Friday’s friendly against Venezuela, and with no travel required, it would be a strategic option for Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni emphasized the importance of these games in shaping the team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. “You have to come. I’m the coach — the players are resting, looking ahead to what’s coming. We’re going to try to see some new players, people we’ve brought in to see if they can get on board. We have to take advantage of these matches to evaluate them,” to the press in an event in Miami on Tuesday.