Vinicius Jr. faces growing problems as Real Madrid locker room are reportedly frustrated with the Brazilian star

Unlike previous seasons, Vinicius Jr. has not managed to establish as Real Madrid’s most important player. Despite being one of the team’s top contributors, he has not matched his performances from the 2023–24 season. In addition, the Brazilian has endured a campaign filled with reported off-field issues. Far from ending the rumors there, Los Blancos‘ dressing room are reportedly frustrated with the attitude of the Brazilian star.

According to Herrera Patón, via Mundo Deportivo, Vinicius Jr.’s recurring poor attitude toward teammates and on the pitch has left the Real Madrid dressing room frustrated. In the previous match vs. Bayern Munich, he had a clash with Jude Bellingham that exemplifies the situation. In addition, his relationship with head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has raised eyebrows, as he has become untouchable—something that could generate a degree of discomfort within the squad.

Coupled with these reported issues, Vinicius Jr. has yet to renew his contract, which runs until 2027, meaning he would soon be entering the final year of his deal. While the Brazilian remains undisputed for Los Blancos, they have not yet announced his renewal, opening the door for him to negotiate as a free agent in January 2027. With the alleged tensions and uncertainty surrounding the coach, the 25-year-old’s long-term continuity may not be entirely clear.

Despite facing serious issues this season, such as Xabi Alonso’s problems, Vinicius Jr. remains one of Real Madrid’s most important players. He not only contributes in terms of goals and creativity, but is also one of the team’s captains. For this reason, Los Blancos reportedly continue to prioritize his renewal, banking on his maturity on the pitch and his overall impact reaching even higher levels.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé still struggle to click at Real Madrid

In an effort to improve the overall impact of the roster, Real Madrid decided to sign Kylian Mbappé, who delivered an impressive performance in his first season. Despite this, the Frenchman has not managed to build a strong partnership with Vinicius Jr., who has seen a decline in his performance and consistency since Mbappé’s arrival. While there have been signs of improvement throughout the 2025–26 season, the duo still raises more doubts than certainties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Video: Vinicius Junior apologizes to Real Madrid fans after scoring stunning goal vs Alaves in La Liga

Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé have only combined for 6% of Real Madrid’s goals, with the Brazilian providing 12 assists to the Frenchman, while the 27-year-old striker has returned just four, as per Diario AS. This highlights their limited connection when it comes to creating scoring opportunities. Beyond the statistics, both players often get in each other’s way on the pitch, as they operate in similar areas, frequently drifting toward the left flank.

Considering his inconsistent form, issues with the fans, and tensions with teammates, the Brazilian does not seem as comfortable at Real Madrid as in previous seasons. Nevertheless, they appear determined to back his continuity, offering a contract renewal and placing their hopes on the duo improving ahead of the 2026–27 season. Moreover, they will likely have a new head coach, aiming to reshape Vinicius’ role and overall impact.