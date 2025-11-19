Is Eder Militao’s injury serious? Real Madrid deliver key update on the Brazilian’s physical status amid rising concern

Eder Militão has emerged as one of Real Madrid‘s standout players, playing a pivotal role in their defensive line. However, a string of injuries in recent years has disrupted his ability to maintain physical consistency. Though he appeared to have regained stability, the defender had to leave the match between Brazil and Tunisia due to physical issues. Concerned about a potentially serious injury, Real Madrid have disclosed the extent of the Brazilian’s condition.

After recovering this best physical status, Brazil’s coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to keep Eder Militão as a usual starter in the national team. As a key member of the defense, he was called up for the recent two friendly games. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old star was forced to leave the latest game vs Tunisia, prompting concerns at Real Madrid for the upcoming games.

Although there were initial concerns about a possible relapse of his previous injuries, Real Madrid announced that Eder Militao has suffered a muscle injury to his right adductor. The club opted not to disclose how long the Brazilian defender would be out of action. However, according to Diario AS, he is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, which means he will miss the matches against Elche, Olympiakos, and Girona.

In Militão’s absence, Coach Xabi Alonso might choose Dean Huijsen, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is fully fit to play despite being withdrawn from the Spain squad, along with Raúl Asencio. Additionally, Real Madrid have the option of David Alaba as reinforcement from the bench, after regaining his physical stability. Without facing world-class opponents, the team should have no trouble maintaining defensive consistency.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, interacts with Eder Militao and Juan Iglesias of Getafe CF.

Militao’s absence reveals Real Madrid’s issues in this 2025-26 season

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Real Madrid have been plagued by a series of injuries that have challenged their stability. Not only Dani Carvajal but also Trent Alexander-Arnold have been sidelined, leading Federico Valverde to play as right back. However, it is Eder Militao’s injury that has exposed the team’s real problem this season: The depth of the center-back line.

With Eder Militao’s absence now confirmed, coach Xabi Alonso has very few options at center back. Although Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, and David Alaba are available, the Austrian is not usually part of the rotation, and everything points to him leaving as a free agent at the end of the season. With this, only two players would be in complete competitive rhythm to make a difference.

Given these problems, Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a revolution in central defense for the 2026-27 season. Both Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are the most likely departures from the team, prompting the front office to decide to sign a defender. With this, Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano reportedly emerge as the most likely options due to their status as free agents in July 2026.