Xabi Alonso suffers another setback at Real Madrid: Eder Militao hit with major injury blow after defeat vs. RC Celta

Xabi Alonso excited Real Madrid fans by implementing a clear offensive style of play upon his arrival. However, he has encountered significant locker-room issues that appear to have affected the team’s performance on the field. As a result, the team is now experiencing inconsistent outcomes, and its game-plan has diminished. Compounding these challenges is the severe setback of Éder Militão‘s long-term injury following their recent home defeat against RC Celta.

As Real Madrid reported on their official website, Éder Militão has been diagnosed with a rupture of the biceps femoris in his left leg, with involvement of the proximal tendon. Although the club decided not to specify an estimated recovery time, Arancha Rodríguez of Cadena COPE reports on X, formerly Twitter, that the Brazilian defender will be sidelined for an extended period of three to four months.

With Militão currently sidelined due to injury, coach Xabi Alonso faces his sixth defensive absence as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, and Dean Huijsen are also unavailable due to injury concerns. As a result, Real Madrid will depend solely on Raúl Asensio and Antonio Rüdiger as center-backs for the Champions League match against Manchester City on December 10.

Although the Brazilian will be out for an extended period, he is expected to return in time to play in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. With an estimated comeback in April 2026, he will have around two months to regain competitive rhythm and make Carlo Ancelotti’s squad list. However, Éder Militão’s physical instability continues to draw attention, as he has now accumulated his fifth injury since 2024, raising doubts about his long-term professional future.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the LaLiga EA Sports.

Not only Militao: Mbappe suffered minor injury and Camavinga is ruled out

Although Eder Militao’s injury drew the most attention in Real Madrid’s defeat, Kylian Mbappe has also suffered a minor injury. According to Miguel Ángel Díaz from Tiempo de Juego COPE, the Frenchman has suffered a fracture in the ring finger of his left hand. However, the 26-year-old striker is expected to be available to play against Manchester City, giving some relief to coach Xabi Alonso, who is struggling amid the wave of injuries.

While Kylian Mbappé remains available despite his injury, Eduardo Camavinga has been ruled out for Real Madrid’s next game, as per Miguel Ángel Díaz. Although the French star was part of the roster in the defeat against RC Celta, he has not yet recovered from his mild ankle sprain. Coach Xabi Alonso still has players like Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler at his disposal, but the 23-year-old star’s absence significantly impacts the creativity and stability of the midfield.