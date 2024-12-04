Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has cautioned against excessive optimism despite the team’s impressive start under his leadership, which includes a draw against Ipswich Town, a Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt, and a resounding 4-0 win over Everton. Amorim anticipates significant challenges ahead as the season progresses.

Asked about managing expectations should United defeat Arsenal, Amorim stated: “I would like to say different things, but I have to say it again: the storm will come. We are going to have difficult moments, and we will be found out in some games. I understand the difference between the teams; we’re still implementing simple things without extensive training.”

He cited the Everton match as an example, where the team displayed improved build-up play despite limitations in training time.

Amorim emphasized the importance of focusing on each game and improving performance: “Let’s focus on each game, on the performance, what we have to improve, trying to win games. That is the focus. It’s really hard to be a Manchester United coach and say these things in press conferences. We want to win all the time, but we know we’re at a different point compared to Arsenal. We go with confidence, but we know we need to play very well to win.”

Respect for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

Amorim expressed his admiration for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: “I think he’s done an amazing job. Sometimes coaches are judged only by titles, but what he’s done at Arsenal is amazing. He transformed the team, bringing in young players who are now big talents.“ Amorim hopes to emulate Arteta’s resilience during challenging periods.

Manchester United aims to maintain its unbeaten run under Amorim when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, followed by a home match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

While enjoying a positive start, Amorim remains grounded, acknowledging the significant challenges ahead. His respect for Arteta and his focus on incremental improvements highlight a pragmatic approach as he navigates the demanding world of Premier League management. The upcoming matches against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be crucial tests of his management style and the team’s capacity for growth.