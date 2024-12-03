ACF Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during Sunday’s Serie A match against Inter Milan, is reported to be awake, conscious, and responsive to questions from medical staff and family. Local media at Florence’s Careggi Hospital confirmed these positive updates this morning.

While Bove remains in the intensive care unit, he experienced a comfortable night under sedation. Further tests are scheduled for later today. Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino visited the hospital earlier today, joining Bove’s parents and girlfriend.

Teammate Danilo Cataldi also visited, and club officials are expected to arrive shortly. Bove quickly regained consciousness and a normal heart rhythm thanks to the prompt medical attention he received at the hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest that a blow to the torso sustained during a challenge with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries may have been the cause of Bove’s collapse. Local media detailed how Bove complained of dizziness to the coaching staff while putting on his new jersey on the bench.

The incident occurred rapidly; just moments after the collision, and before a goal by Lautaro Martinez was disallowed for a possible offside, Bove lost consciousness. Video footage shows that Bove seemed to be trying to regain his composure, rather than simply tying his shoelaces.

Fiorentina looking ahead

The positive news offers relief to fans and the football community. The club will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of further tests and continuing to monitor Bove’s progress closely. The focus remains on supporting his full and swift recovery.

While Bove remains under observation, the positive updates offer significant hope. His quick recovery, and his subsequent actions demonstrate his strength and resilience. The club and fans remain optimistic about his continued progress.