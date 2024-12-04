Javier Mascherano has been appointed as the new head coach of Inter Miami CF, signing a three-year contract. This marks Mascherano’s first senior management role, following previous coaching experience with Argentina’s Under-20 and Under-23 teams.

The appointment reunites Mascherano with several former Barcelona teammates, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suárez.

Despite his relative lack of managerial experience, Mascherano boasts an impressive playing career, collecting numerous trophies with West Ham, Liverpool, Barcelona, and the Argentina national team. His close relationship with Messi, forged during their time together at Barcelona, is seen as an asset in managing the team.

“I had a talk with Leo to get his opinion,” Mascherano told ESPN. “I’m lucky to have a very fluid relationship with him, allowing me to be sincere and talk to him in depth. He’s not usually overly involved, but we know his influence”.

“I’m very happy to be here and look forward to starting training. We must remember that we’re not making that change [from teammate to coach] right now; a lot of water has passed under the bridge. We’re grown-up people, we know how to differentiate things. I take it as an advantage to know each other, to have been teammates, and to have great players like them now.”

Inter Miami’s long-term plan

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas revealed the club’s long-term vision for Mascherano, which dates back to 2019: “I always thought he would be an amazing mentor. Five years later, he’s here. It’s fate,” he told ESPN. The club initially aimed to sign Mascherano as a Designated Player before transitioning him into coaching.

Mascherano has approximately three months to prepare the team for the start of the new MLS season, expected to begin in late February. His experience, combined with his relationships with key players, positions Inter Miami for a strong campaign.

Mascherano’s appointment marks a significant moment for Inter Miami. His playing background, strong relationships with several key players, and the club’s long-term vision all contribute to optimism surrounding his leadership. The coming months will be crucial as Mascherano shapes the team for the upcoming season.