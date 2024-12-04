Italian Serie A was gripped by fear when Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed during the league match against Inter. The harrowing incident left fans, players, and staff shaken, but swift medical intervention ultimately saved Bove’s life. However, one question loomed large: why didn’t the ambulance enter the pitch to provide immediate assistance? The answer lies in Italian regulations and the careful coordination of emergency services.

Only 16 minutes into the game at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, Bove suddenly collapsed, sending shockwaves through the players and crowd. Teammates from both Fiorentina and Inter rushed to his aid, frantically signaling for medical help. Despite the chaos, the response was swift and professional. Medical personnel quickly reached Bove and began life-saving treatment on the field.

According to reports, the Italian’s condition was dire, and the urgency of the situation prompted concerns about why the ambulance didn’t drive onto the pitch. As players anxiously looked on, the 22-year-old was instead stretchered to the waiting vehicle at the edge of the field.

Why ambulance stayed off pitch at first

In high-stakes moments like this, every second counts, so many questioned why the ambulance did not enter the field. Giovanni Ghini, president of the organization responsible for the ambulance that transported Bove to Careggi University Hospital, explained the reasoning:

“The ambulance did not enter the field because there was a risk that it might not be able to exit due to the pitch conditions. It could have gotten stuck,” he said. This protocol, mandated by Italian law, is designed to prevent the ambulance from being delayed or immobilized, which could potentially waste critical time in emergencies.

Despite the absence of the ambulance on the field, medical teams were fully equipped to handle the crisis. Ghini emphasized that the medical staff carried all necessary life-saving equipment, including a defibrillator, in their backpacks. “The teams on the field have the same equipment as the ambulance,” he explained. This level of preparation, combined with rigorous training, ensured that Bove received immediate care without delay.

During the journey to the hospital, Bove was revived using a defibrillator after experiencing cardiac complications. Ghini confirmed, “He was unconscious. During the journey, he was defibrillated, and resuscitation efforts were made. His heart was beating upon arrival at the hospital.”

Underlying cause: Low potassium levels

Tests conducted at the hospital revealed that Bove had very low potassium levels, a dangerous condition that can lead to ventricular tachycardia—a potentially life-threatening heart rhythm disorder. This condition likely triggered his collapse, causing palpitations and an increased heart rate that could have led to cardiac arrest without swift intervention.

In the immediate aftermath, the match was suspended, and both teams and fans anxiously awaited updates on Bove’s condition. Thankfully, Fiorentina later released a reassuring statement on social media, confirming that Bove was “awake, alert, and oriented” after an uneventful first night in the hospital. Reports also indicated that he was able to communicate via video call with teammates, including his former colleagues at Roma.