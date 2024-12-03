Neymar’s time in Saudi Arabia has been marred by injury, but his situation appears far more stable than that of his Al-Hilal teammate, Kalidou Koulibaly. Neymar’s re-registration to the Saudi Pro League squad comes at the expense of Koulibaly, highlighting the shifting dynamics within the club.

Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal from PSG in 2023 generated significant headlines, but his first season was cut short by a knee injury after just five games.

A return in October 2024 was followed by another injury setback in early November, sparking rumors of a potential contract termination in January. Despite these setbacks, Neymar’s re-registration suggests Al-Hilal still has faith in his abilities.

The decision to re-register Neymar at the expense of Koulibaly marks a significant turning point for both players. Koulibaly’s career trajectory has taken a downward turn since his move to Al-Hilal. After impressive performances at Napoli, leading to a £34 million transfer to Chelsea in 2022, a disappointing spell in London resulted in his move to Saudi Arabia the following summer.

He has failed to recapture his previous form. Al-Hilal is reportedly planning either to terminate Koulibaly’s contract or loan him out until the end of 2026.

Neymar’s opportunity to rebound

For Neymar, this represents a fresh opportunity to prove his worth to Al-Hilal. In over a year with the club, he’s played only seven games. A strong performance could secure a new contract and revitalize his career.

Despite Neymar’s injury woes, Al-Hilal has maintained its strong form, winning the Saudi Pro League title last season and currently competing for the title again this year. They trail Al-Ittihad, featuring Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté, by two points.

Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the team’s scoring with 19 goals across all competitions. Al-Hilal also competes in the Asian Champions League, the Kings Cup, and will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.