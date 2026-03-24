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Álvaro Arbeloa could stay at Real Madrid as squad reportedly backs him amid huge locker room impact

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Arda Guler of Real Madrid celebrates with Álvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesArda Guler of Real Madrid celebrates with Álvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid.

Amid a season full of injuries and inconsistencies, Real Madrid have managed to remain one of the best teams in the world under Álvaro Arbeloa. While his continuity is highly uncertain due to his limited experience, the Spaniard is reportedly gaining support from the squad for his permanent role due to his significant impact in the dressing room.

According to Diario Marca, Real Madrid squad supports Álvaro Arbeloa’s continuity as permanent head coach for next season. While the team has faced difficulties throughout the campaign, his leadership and playing ideas are highly appreciated within the dressing room. In addition, the Spaniard has managed to transform the locker room atmosphere, motivating the squad game after game.

Since his arrival, Arbeloa has even installed a grey sofa in his office, regularly inviting players in to get to know them better. Through this approach, he has earned the backing of key figures such as Vinícius Jr, Federico Valverde, Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni as he is defends them in public, but remains direct and honest in private, reports Diario Marca.

Despite this, Real Madrid’s front office have not yet decided whether they will back Álvaro Arbeloa for next season. However, he could gain further support if he leads the team to a UEFA Champions League title or a LaLiga title. While this seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago, the team has improved its competitiveness, securing a place in the quarterfinals of Europe’s top competition.

Arbeloa predicted their next rivals in the Champions League

Arbeloa predicted their next rivals in the Champions League

Report: Real Madrid lose two main head coach candidates

Following Xabi Alonso’s departure and Álvaro Arbeloa’s lack of experience, Real Madrid have reportedly made it a priority to bring in a coach with a proven track record and extensive experience. While several names have been mentioned, the focus has narrowed to two main candidates: Zinedine Zidane and Jürgen Klopp. However, both coaches appear to be heading elsewhere, paving the way for Arbeloa to remain in charge.

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Red Bull’s Jurgen Klopp breaks the silence on Real Madrid rumors: ‘They haven’t called me even once’

While Los Blancos explored a possible return for Zidane, he is reportedly aiming to become France’s head coach after the 2026 World Cup. Alongside him, Jürgen Klopp has denied any contact with Real Madrid, making it clear he wants to remain at Red Bull as Head of Global Soccer. As a result, names such as Unai Emery, Mauricio Pochettino, and Enzo Maresca have been mentioned, but none have gained consensus.

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