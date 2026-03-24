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Juventus set high price for Barcelona’s target Andrea Cambiaso

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Cambiaso can be a great addition for Barcelona
© Timothy Rogers/Getty ImagesCambiaso can be a great addition for Barcelona

Barcelona always look for the best players on the market when they identify someone they like. However, they are often outbid because of their financial situation, even when players are open to joining them. That could be the case with Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso, whose price tag may leave Hansi Flick frustrated.

It will not be cheap for Barcelona if they want to buy the left back. Juventus have reportedly put a $50 million price tag on him for any interested club, as he remains an important player for the team, according to Marca.

The idea of replacing Alejandro Balde has grown lately, as the young player has not been able to provide much security on the left side. Cambiaso has a contract with Juventus for three more years, so Barcelona will not be able to get him cheaply.

Cambiaso’s career

Cambiaso has established himself at a major Italian club like Juventus. However, the journey was not easy for the 26-year-old defender. His career includes loans to smaller clubs such as Albissola, Savona and Alessandria, where he played in Serie D and Serie C.

Cambiaso has become an important player for Juventus and Italy (Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Cambiaso has become an important player for Juventus and Italy (Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

He was also loaned to Empoli to play a few matches in Serie B before returning to his parent club, Genoa. Another loan spell at Bologna followed, helping him become a more complete player before taking a major step forward.

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Curiously, the club where he played the most is the one where he has performed best so far, as he joined Juventus in 2023 with much more experience. He established himself as a promising player ready to become a reliable option, and in 2024 he made his debut for Italy, where he has already collected 19 appearances.

More options for the defense

Spanish reports suggest Cambiaso is Flick’s preferred target for the next transfer window. However, Barcelona must also consider options that fit more comfortably within their budget, as Gerard Martín’s future is uncertain, which forces the club to have backup plans for the left side of the defense.

Alessandro Bastoni is another importante target despite his price, and the player who fits that mold perfectly is Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, as the center back could arrive on a free transfer.

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